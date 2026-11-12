Storm Charles triggers red alerts and evacuations across Italy and Europe

Storm Charles unleashes severe flooding and evacuations in Italy. Red alerts hit Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Liguria, and Tuscany as torrential rains cause landslides and infrastructure disruptions across Southern Europe.

Storm Charles has triggered widespread chaos across Southern Europe, prompting red alerts in three major Italian regions and forcing the evacuation of over one hundred residents from holiday destinations. Torrential rainfall and powerful winds have battered Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Liguria, and Tuscany, transforming popular tourist roads into raging rivers and causing significant infrastructure damage.

On Wednesday evening, authorities placed all three Italian regions on red alert due to the severity of the weather conditions. The downpour has also impacted twenty-two other regions with orange alerts and left another twenty-two areas on yellow alert. The storm system is expected to continue its destructive path until Friday, with central and north-eastern Italy facing the most intense impacts from the weather event.

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Flooding and Evacuations in Italian Towns

In the Tuscan town of Massa, emergency services evacuated at least 100 people last night after the Frigido River burst its banks. Local residents were forced to seek shelter in the nearby sports hall, where many spent the night away from their homes. The Regional Civil Protection Department in Tuscany has strongly urged residents to avoid all unnecessary travel and to never attempt to cross flooded roads to ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, severe flash floods in the Ligurian village of Vezzano Ligure swept vehicles away, with footage capturing cars piling up as they were carried by strong currents. A separate video recorded from a lorry showed drivers navigating roads that had effectively become rivers, highlighting the hazardous conditions for motorists in the region. The scene in Vezzano Ligure illustrates the sudden and violent nature of the flash flooding affecting the area.

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Infrastructure Disruptions and Transportation Shutdowns

The flooding has caused severe disruptions to rail services across the region, with several train lines cancelled on Thursday morning due to fears of landslides. In La Spezia, Liguria, another video showed water pouring into a bus as the vehicle attempted to drive through a flooded street. At least nine people were also evacuated from this specific area following a landslide, according to reports from the Italian news outlet Il Sole 24 Ore.

The floating city of Venice has also felt the pressure of the storm, with the sea level reaching 110cm. This level is significantly higher than the average of around 30cm, indicating a serious risk of acqua alta for the historic city center. The combination of high tides and strong winds from Storm Charles has created dangerous conditions for both residents and tourists in the Adriatic region.

Widespread Impact Across Southern Europe

The storm has extended its reach far beyond Italy, causing major disruptions in neighboring countries. In Portugal, more than 200 flights out of the country were cancelled last night, and hundreds of supermarkets, businesses, and schools were forced to close. The national weather agency, IPMA, recorded wind gusts exceeding 75 mph in some areas, while the southern Algarve region was placed on red alert on Wednesday.

On the Portuguese island of Madeira, off the northwest coast of Africa, weather stations recorded gusts of 81 mph. Flooding was also reported in Lisbon, particularly within road tunnels that became inundated with water. The severe weather conditions in Portugal demonstrate the extensive geographical footprint of Storm Charles as it tears through the continent.

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Weather Alerts and Warnings in France and Spain

Storm Charles also caused major rockfalls on the French Riviera, forcing road closures near the town of Menton. Météo-France has issued yellow warnings for rain and flooding until 8 pm, along with thunderstorms from midday to 6 pm and coastal flooding warnings from 2 pm in southern France. Drivers have been advised to remain cautious and follow official diversion routes.

In southwestern Spain, the weather service AEMET warned of serious or very serious impacts from heavy rain, strong winds, and rough seas. These conditions could exacerbate issues caused by Storm Bruna, a separate weather system that has pummeled the country since Sunday. No casualties have been reported from the storm in France, but officials urge continued vigilance as the weather patterns shift.