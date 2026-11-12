Storm Charles Flash Flooding Evacuates 100 in Italy

Storm Charles unleashes severe flash floods across Italy's Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Liguria, and Tuscany regions, prompting red alerts and the evacuation of at least 100 residents as infrastructure collapses.

At least 100 people were evacuated as violent flash floods transformed major roadways into treacherous rivers across some of Italy's most sought-after holiday destinations. Torrential rainfall and powerful winds battered the regions of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Liguria, and Tuscany, forcing authorities to place all three areas under a red alert on Wednesday evening. The severe weather system, identified as Storm Charles, has triggered a cascade of emergency responses, disrupting transportation and endangering local populations.

Tuscan River Overflow Forces Evacuations

In the Tuscan town of Massa, the Frigido River burst its banks late last night, directly leading to the displacement of at least 100 residents. With homes rendered uninhabitable by the rising waters, several affected residents were forced to spend the night in the local sports hall. The Regional Civil Protection Department in Tuscany has strongly urged all residents to avoid unnecessary travel during this critical period. Officials specifically warned citizens not to attempt crossing any flooded roads, as the water levels remain dangerously unpredictable and swift.

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Ligurian Flash Floods Sweep Away Vehicles

Simultaneously, the village of Vezzano Ligure in Liguria has been hit hard by flash floods that swept cars away from their moorings. Video footage circulated online shows vehicles piling up against each other as they were carried by strong, muddy currents. A separate video captured from inside a lorry reveals drivers navigating roads that have completely lost their definition, looking more like flowing rivers than paved streets. In the nearby city of La Spezia, another video shows water pouring directly into a passenger bus as it attempted to drive through a flooded section of the road.

Transport Network Disruptions and Alerts

The chaos in Liguria has extended to broader transportation networks, with Italian news outlet Il Sole 24 Ore reporting that at least nine people were evacuated due to a landslide in the area. On Thursday morning, trains across the region faced severe disruptions, with several rail services cancelled outright due to the acute fear of further landslides blocking the tracks. In the floating city of Venice, the sea level has already surged to 110cm, a stark contrast to the average level of around 30cm. This unusual water height highlights the widespread impact of the storm on even the most historically flood-resistant infrastructure in the country.

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Wider European Impact of Storm Charles

While the primary weather alerts were concentrated in Northern Italy, southern regions like Calabria and Sicily were also placed on orange and yellow alerts, respectively. Storm Charles is now tearing through parts of Europe, with its impacts extending well beyond Italian borders. More than 200 flights out of Portugal were cancelled last night, and the national weather agency IPMA recorded wind gusts exceeding 75 mph in some areas. On the Portuguese island of Madeira, located off the northwest coast of Africa, even stronger gusts of 81 mph were recorded, highlighting the storm's intensity across the Iberian Peninsula.

Future Forecasts and Regional Consequences

The storm in Italy is expected to persist until Friday, with central and north-eastern regions anticipating the most severe impacts. The storm also reached southwestern Spain on Wednesday, where the weather service AEMET warned of serious or very serious conditions from heavy rain and rough seas. These conditions could exacerbate issues caused by Storm Bruna, a separate weather system that has pummeled Spain since Sunday. In France, Météo-France issued yellow warnings for rain and flooding until 8 pm, alongside thunderstorm warnings, forcing road closures near Menton due to major rockfalls.