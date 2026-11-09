Storm Bruna Disrupts Madeira Travel with High Winds and Floods

Storm Bruna caused significant travel disruptions in Madeira on November 7 and 8, cancelling flights and cruise calls due to 80mph winds and flooding. IPMA warnings extend through November 11.

Storm Bruna swept across the Portuguese island of Madeira over the weekend, severely disrupting tourism and travel operations. The powerful weather system brought damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall to the popular winter destination, which typically enjoys mild temperatures.

Extreme Weather Impacts Madeira Infrastructure

The Regional Civil Protection Service recorded 125 weather-related incidents between 8am on Saturday and Sunday morning. These events included flooding in Santo António da Serra and Santa Cruz, rendering several roads unusable for local residents and visitors.

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High winds reached speeds of 80mph at Chão do Areeiro, demonstrating the intensity of the storm. The violent conditions created hazardous environments across the island, leading to widespread damage and safety concerns for the public.

Social media footage captured the severity of the situation, with videos showing flooded streets in Funchal. One viral clip highlighted large waves crashing against sea walls, where crabs were seen fleeing the turbulent ocean waters.

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Flight Cancellations and Cruise Ship Diversions

Travel chaos ensued at Madeira International Airport as dozens of flights were cancelled due to poor visibility and strong winds. Many departing flights scheduled for Saturday were delayed until Sunday, causing significant backlog and inconvenience for passengers.

The maritime sector also faced interruptions, with two cruise ships changing their itineraries to avoid the island. These vessels, scheduled to dock at Funchal on Sunday and Monday, diverted to other ports to ensure passenger safety.

Forecast Warnings and Regional Impact

The Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) issued a yellow weather warning for sea agitation on Madeira south coast on November 9. This warning serves as a precautionary alert for ongoing maritime hazards in the region.

The alert escalates to cover the entire island starting from 10pm on November 10 until 12pm on November 11. Rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds are forecast during this period, urging residents to remain vigilant.

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Mainland Portugal is also experiencing adverse weather conditions, with similar warnings in place for rain and thunderstorms. The storm system has affected a broad area, impacting communities well beyond the island borders.

Comparison to Recent Storms in Mallorca

The disruption in Madeira follows similar weather events in other European holiday destinations. Mallorca was recently battered by strong winds and rain in August, highlighting a pattern of extreme weather in the region.

Winds exceeding 60mph hit Porreres in August, with gusts of over 40mph affecting other parts of the island. The Balearics recorded 75 incidents from that storm, with 31 cases specifically in Mallorca.

These recurring weather patterns suggest increasing volatility in Mediterranean and Atlantic holiday spots. Visitors planning trips to these regions should monitor forecasts closely for potential disruptions.