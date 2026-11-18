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A storm slowly moved into western Utah, bringing rain to Tooele and the northern end of the Wasatch Front, with precipitation expected to spread east across the region.

A storm slowly moved into western Utah, bringing rain to Tooele and the northern end of the Wasatch Front, with precipitation expected to spread east across the region. Widespread showers, including some pockets of moderate rain, will continue across the I-15 corridor through early to mid-afternoon. A brief break is expected for the evening commute, with just isolated showers before the next band of precipitation moves into the region later in the evening.

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Temperatures will be cold enough for snow to reach the valley floors. However, the ground remains very warm, so most accumulation will be on non-paved surfaces and elevated surfaces, such as cars. The next storm remains on track for Thursday through Friday. Showers will begin Thursday as rain, but as colder air moves into the state, precipitation will transition to a rain-snow mix.

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