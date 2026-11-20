The rain returned to the South Bay on Thursday, but it did not bring as many issues as Wednesday’s storm.

The rain returned to the South Bay on Thursday, but it did not bring as many issues as Wednesday’s storm. Robert Handa reports. The rain returned to the South Bay on Thursday, but it did not bring as many issues as Wednesday’s storm.

The break gave crews and residents a moment to figure out what they needed to do to be prepared for the next round of wet weather. The storm came in early Thursday morning and made driving treacherous, with visibility extremely difficult at times. Flooding problems that plagued many roads on Wednesday were still happening on Thursday.

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“Wow. Driving around in the storm, it’s pretty hectic. You have to watch out for puddles and flooding everywhere,” San Jose resident Eddie Constantino said. PG&E Crews were out at Barack Obama Boulevard in San Jose pumping out water that flooded underground lines that caused a power outage to about 300 customers.

“And crews were able to go out there, take out the water and make the repairs. Now, what was able to help here is we now have technology that is able to isolate damaged locations, so that customers are rerouted with a different energy source, so they’re technically ‘energized’ while we’re making repairs, reducing the outage length,” PG&E Spokesperson Stephanie Magallon said.

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San Jose city crews plan to be out every day during the storm trying to get people living in tents along waterways to leave as well as provide ponchos for those who stay.

“None of us want to get sick, you know? We don’t wanna get COVID again, we don’t wanna catch pneumonia. I have a few friends that have walking pneumonia and stuff like that and they’re still out here in the cold,” Savana said.