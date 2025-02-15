Storm Alert: After Super Bowl Parade, Region Braces for Wintery Weekend

The Delaware Valley is in for a chilly and potentially stormy weekend following the Eagles' Super Bowl victory parade. Expect a mix of snow and rain, with temperatures fluctuating widely. Be prepared for colder conditions early next week.

Following the celebratory Eagles Super Bowl parade, the region prepares for a series of storms over the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will soar on Sunday before plummeting back into wintery conditions for the rest of the week, as multiple weather systems bring a range of atmospheric shifts.Saturday will begin cloudy and chilly, with overnight lows dipping into the mid-20s.

Light snow is anticipated to develop across a significant portion of the Delaware Valley during the morning, intensifying into the afternoon before transitioning to all rain by late afternoon or early evening. The I-95 corridor and South Jersey may experience around an inch of accumulation, while areas further north and west could see closer to two or three inches of snow before the rain sets in. Temperatures will climb to the upper 30s for most regions and continue to rise overnight into Sunday, reaching the mid-50s, with rain likely throughout the day.A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for upper Montgomery and upper Bucks counties, as well as the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos for most of Saturday due to a potential for 1 to 3 inches of snow and possible light ice accumulations. The precipitation is expected to transition to rain overnight into Sunday. Wind speeds will increase on Sunday night as the direction shifts from Southwest to West Northwest, creating a cold and blustery environment for President’s Day. The majority of next week will be characterized by frigid temperatures, struggling to reach freezing, with overnight lows dropping into the upper teens and low 20s. Another weather system could arrive Wednesday evening and persist into Thursday, bringing an uncertain amount of snowfall. The FOX 29 Weather Authority will continue to monitor this system closely. Stay informed about the evolving weather conditions by downloading the FOX 29 Weather App





FOX29philly / 🏆 570. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

STORMS SNOW RAIN WEATHER ALERT TEMPERATURE DROP

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Super Bowl Odds: Sportsbooks Breathe Easier After Lions Loss Erases Super Bowl LiabilitySportsbooks breathed a sigh of relief after the Detroit Lions were eliminated from the NFL playoffs on Saturday night.

Read more »

Super Bowl Odds: Chiefs Favored By 1.5 Points Over Eagles in Super Bowl 59The latest hypothetical odds if the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.

Read more »

Super Bowl Predictions: 5 Super Bowl 59 Bets to Make Right Now for Chiefs vs EaglesJason Logan breaks down the five best Super Bowl predictions to make right now including game totals, player props, and Super Bowl MVP.

Read more »

Julian Edelman on Angel Soft Bathroom Break Super Bowl Ad and Super Bowl LVII MatchupJulian Edelman discusses his new Super Bowl commercial for Angel Soft that encourages viewers to take a bathroom break during the game. He also shares his thoughts on the Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Read more »

How to Approach Super Bowl Betting Trends in 2025Learn about historic Super Bowl betting trends, and trends to avoid for Super Bowl 59.

Read more »

NFL Super Bowl LIX odds: Will any Super Bowl records be broken?Are any Super Bowl records in jeopardy of being broken this Sunday? Never say never. See the odds for which pages in the history books could be rewritten.

Read more »