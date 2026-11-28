Storm Alert Accidentally Directs Callers to NSFW Hotline
Residents seeking travel updates got an earful of something considerably steamier.
An emergency alert issued during Thursday’s nor’easter turned up the heat in a decidedly unexpected way. Maryland residents seeking information about the storm-related closure of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge found themselves dialing a sex hotline, thanks to a rather unfortunate error by state emergency officials.
The Maryland Department of Emergency Management sent out a public safety alert Thursday afternoon informing residents that the bridge had been closed due to the powerful storm, but those who called the number provided were connected to a sex hotline instead,. The Maryland Transportation Authority acknowledged the embarrassing mix-up and said it had corrected the number.
“We know this was distressing to many Marylanders,” agency spokesman Brad Tanner said in a statement. “Emergency alerts are critical, lifesaving tools that require accuracy, and the MDTA takes this error very seriously. ” The storm left hundreds of thousands without power—and some Marylanders blushing. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.
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