‘Storage Wars’ alum Brandon Sheets reveals fate of late father Darrell Sheets’ ‘temporarily closed’ business

The late reality star’s son revealed the future of their antique business.

The reality star, 42, asked the public to “allow some time” so the family can grieve, adding that there is “no exact date set at this time” for when the Arizona shop will be up and running again.

Brandon Sheets revealed that he plans on reopening his dad Darrell Sheets’ antique business, Show Me Your Junk, following the reality star’s death in April. The reality star shared a shot of his late dad in his shop to Instagram , explaining that the family needs some time to grieve first.

“We appreciate all our ‘Storage Wars’ fans! ” Brandon’s message continued, noting that the store will “be back BIGGER and BETTER than ever! ” “Just remember it is all of you that make up ‘The Wow Factor Baby,'” Brandon gushed.

“We love and appreciate all the positive energy. ”While there is no exact date for when the store will be open again, Brandon promised it will be back and better than ever. In an Instagram Story, the former television personality confirmed that while Show me your Junk is “not open yet” they are in the “planning” process.

Brandon and Darrell rose to fame on the hit reality show “Storage Wars” — which follows professional buyers who bid on unknown contents found in abandoned storage units — in 2010. Following his death, Brandon penned a touching tribute to the late A&E star, who appeared on 163 episodes of “Storage Wars” from 2012-2023.

Brandon appeared on the series with his dad throughout the first 10 seasons while Darrell continued on the A&E series until Season 15 in 2023. The late TV personality was featured in 163 episodes total, earning the nickname “The Gambler,” for his trait of overbidding on units based on a gut instinct. Darrell was found dead on April 22 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

“My heart is so broken…. I love you Dad and I will do my best to live in your honor and respect our Family,” the businessman shared. After news of his passing broke, the A&E star’s fellow “Storage Wars” castmates Laura and Dan Dotson claimed that before he died, Darrell feared for his life ,” Laura told Us Weekly at the time.

“ even strong men that you think aren’t gonna get their feelings hurt. Cyberbullying is a real thing. ” Weeks before his death, Darrell spoke out about the alleged cyberbullies in a Facebook post, according to the outlet. Prior to Darrell’s death, his “Storage Wars” co-stars Laura and Dan Dotson claimed that the TV personality was in fear for his life over cyberbullying.

Darrell himself took to Facebook to allege that he had a “cyberbully stalker” who had been harassing fellow business owners. Sergeant Kyle Ridgway, public information officer for the Lake Havasu City Police Department in Arizona, previously told Page Six, “We are aware of these cyberbullying accusations and that is a part of the active investigation. ”“My heart is so broken….

I love you Dad and I will do my best to live in your honor and respect our Family,” he “Let’s all continue to build those memories and keep the legacy that is ‘Darrell Sheets,” Brandon added. Brandon Sheets revealed that he plans on reopening his dad Darrell Sheets' antique business, Show Me Your Junk, following the reality star's death in April.

The reality star shared a shot of his late dad in his shop to Instagram , explaining that the family needs some time to grieve first. While there is no exact date for when the store will be open again, Brandon promised it will be back and better than ever.

Following his death, Brandon penned a touching tribute to the late A&E star, who appeared on 163 episodes of"Storage Wars" from 2012-2023.

“My heart is so broken…. I love you Dad and I will do my best to live in your honor and respect our Family," the businessman shared. Prior to Darrell's death, his “Storage Wars” co-stars Laura and Dan Dotson claimed that the TV personality was in fear for his life over cyberbullying.





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