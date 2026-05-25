Storage Tank Overheats at Aerospace Facility, 50,000 Residents Evacuated

A storage tank containing a chemical used to make plastic parts overheated at an aerospace plastics facility in Garden Grove, California, prompting the evacuation of around 50,000 residents.

A storage tank containing a chemical used to make plastic parts overheated at an aerospace plastics facility in Garden Grove, California, on Thursday, prompting the evacuation of around 50,000 residents.

The tank, which holds 6,000 to 7,000 gallons of methyl methacrylate, began venting vapors and authorities worked to reduce the risks of a powerful explosion. Firefighters have repeatedly sprayed the tank with water to cool the chemicals, but the interior temperature rose to 100 degrees on Sunday, an increase of 10 degrees since Saturday. Despite the increased temperature, officials have discovered that the tank had cracked, lowering the potential for a devastating blast. No injuries have been reported so far.

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency and asked President Donald Trump to issue an emergency declaration to bolster federal support for local and state officials. The tank at GKN Aerospace Transparency Systems makes parts for commercial and military aircraft, and monitoring tests found air pollution around the evacuation zone was within normal limits.

Specialized equipment is being used to ensure gas is not released, and containment barriers have been set up to prevent the chemical from getting into storm drains or reaching creeks or the nearby ocean in the event of a spill. As the interior temperature rises, methyl methacrylate converts from a liquid to a gas and increases the pressure, according to Purdue University engineering professor Andrew Whelton.

An explosion that could spread the chemical over a broad area and send shrapnel flying would be the worst-case scenario, he said. Aerial photos taken by The Associated Press showed streets in the area were empty on Sunday, while several evacuation shelters were open. At a high school in neighboring La Palma, people slept in cars or on mats and sleeping bags on the asphalt.

Garden Grove is next to Anaheim, home to Disneyland’s two theme parks, which were not under evacuation orders. Park officials said they were monitoring the situation. Exposure to methyl methacrylate can cause serious respiratory problems, neurological problems and irritation to the skin, eyes and throat, according to fact sheets about the chemical.

Whelton said if an explosion occurs, it will be crucial to conduct detailed air monitoring specifically for methyl methacrylate and not just generic tests for volatile organic compounds as officials did after a 2023 incident which released more than 115,000 gallons of vinyl chloride after officials blew open five tank cars and burned the chemical





KPRC2 / 🏆 80. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Storage Tank Aerospace Facility Evacuation Methyl Methacrylate Explosion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

40,000 people under evacuation orders for a chemical tank leak in Southern CaliforniaOfficials say a storage tank began leaking methyl methacrylate, a chemical used in making plastic parts.

Read more »

Southern California chemical tank at risk of exploding as 40,000 residents are ordered to evacuateAbout 40,000 people were under evacuation orders and schools shut down Friday in Southern California after a storage tank continued to leak a hazardous chemical used to make plastic parts that officials said could rupture or explode. A damaged chemical storage tank that authorities fear is at risk of exploding or rupturing in Southern California is gradually getting warmer despite efforts to reduce its internal temperature, a fire chief said Saturday.

Read more »

Top US Official Doesn't Know About Battery Storage - Cue The Laughter :)Meanwhile, countries around the world are ramping up their battery storage capacities. They're not going to be caught short.

Read more »

Understanding Cloud Storage and Backup: Risks and SolutionsExamines the differences between cloud storage services and proper backup options, highlighting concerns around accidental data loss and limited storage space. Encourages users to remain conscious of their file storage usage and choose a backup solution that prioritizes safety.

Read more »