A train in Olmsted Falls was derailing plans on one of the busiest shopping days of the year. All day Friday, two rail crossings near downtown were blocked by a stationary train. More below:

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio — A train in Olmsted Falls was derailing plans on one of the busiest shopping days of the year. All day Friday, two rail crossings near downtown were blocked by a stationary train.

Watch the full video below: Stopped train disrupts Black Friday shopping in Olmsted Falls Tori Brenneison said she had been preparing for her first Black Friday as a small business owner and was disappointed by Friday’s turnout.

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“I was hoping for more than three customers through the doors,” she said. Her shop, Interesting Times Books and Gifts, opened two weeks earlier in a shopping plaza on Columbia Road.