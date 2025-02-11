Stop Waiting for Your Performance Review: How to Strategically Advance Your Career

This article explores the 'performance review paradox' and argues that promotions are earned through consistent, strategic actions throughout the year rather than a single review conversation. It offers actionable advice on priming your boss for a promotion, getting explicit agreement on promotion criteria, and positioning compensation discussions as alignments.

But by the time you sit down for your review, most decisions about your future are locked in. I call this the 'performance review paradox,' because these discussions are not where your advancement should first be discussed – it's where next steps are announced. This explains why even the most prepared professionals make a big ask at their review, only to be hit with resistance like: 'The timing isn't right with our current reorganization.

' The truth is that your promotion path is being shaped in countless small moments throughout the year. Every project update you deliver, every solution you propose, and every meeting you lead influences how decision-makers view your potential. These seemingly minor interactions actually determine your advancement far more than any single review conversation. Here are strategies I share in my new book, 'Top performers know that asking for a promotion isn't a single conversation. It's a strategic campaign over the period of months. Before you ever formally ask for advancement, you need to prime your boss and other decision-makers to see you in that next-level role. Psychologist Robert Cialdini calls this “pre-suasion,” subtly influencing how others perceive you so that when you do make your ask, it feels like a natural next step rather than a surprise request. For example: After delivering a successful project you might mention, “I really enjoyed leading the team through this initiative. I'd love to take on more projects that let me demonstrate these leadership skills.” Or in a one-on-one meeting, “I noticed we're expanding the analytics team. I've been developing my skills in that area and could integrate their work with our department.” Think of it like planting seeds. These comments should feel natural and genuinely helpful, not forced or overly self-promotional. You want to demonstrate how your advancement would benefit the team and organization and make your eventual promotion request feel less like a surprise and more like the obvious next step in a progression your boss has watched unfold. One of the most frustrating experiences in pursuing advancement is feeling like you're chasing a moving target. You deliver what was asked for, only to hear there's something else you need to demonstrate. Or worse, you spend months working on what you think matters, only to discover you've been focusing on the wrong things entirely. This is why getting explicit agreement on promotion criteria is crucial. Think of it as creating a contract with your boss – one that transforms vague aspirations into specific, measurable goals. Try these conversation starters: 'I'm committed to growing with the team and would love to understand what moving into typically requires. What specific skills or experiences would you want to see?' 'Could we outline the key milestones that would show I'm ready for ? I want to make sure I'm focusing my energy in the right places.' 'Who else needs to be on board with this decision? I want to make sure I'm demonstrating value to all key stakeholders.' Having this documented criteria prevents the goal posts from constantly shifting and gives you clear targets to work against. When discussing compensation, position it as an alignment rather than a request or a favor. Research shows that humans are wired for 'Over the past year, my role has evolved significantly. I'm now managing our three largest client accounts, which represent 40% of our revenue. I'd like to discuss bringing my compensation in line with these increased responsibilities. 'Since taking on the Asia expansion project, I've been operating at a senior level, making strategic decisions that have increased our market share by 25%. It makes sense to adjust my compensation to reflect the senior-level work I'm already doing.' If a vendor started handling twice as much work for you, you'd expect their fee to increase. The same principle applies to your compensation. So instead of waiting for your review, start laying the groundwork for your advancement today.





