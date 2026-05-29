Stop the scroll: California Assembly passes 'addictive features' social media ban for kids

The California Assembly unanimously passed a bill that would ban kids under 16 from using social media platforms featuring 'addictive features,' such as notifications, endless scroll and autoplay.

by CORY SMITH | The National News Desk The California Assembly unanimously passed a bill Thursday that would ban kids under 16 from using social media platforms featuring "addictive features," such as notifications, endless scroll and autoplay – all core parts of many popular apps.

Lowenthal previously expressed confidence that the bill has the bipartisan support needed to become law, and Gov. Gavin Newsom has alreadyvia his spokespeople that social media companies have “unfettered access to vulnerable, developing minds” and that they “have adopted design choices that malignantly target users’ neurological systems, leading to addiction, depression, and, in grave circumstances, death. ”When introducing the bill on the Assembly floor Thursday, Lowenthal said the average child in California spends five hours a day on social media.

“When you count weekends and holidays, that means there are millions of children in the state of California that are spending more time on social media than they are in school,” he told his fellow lawmakers before the vote. The bill would require social media platforms featuring so-called addictive features to verify the age of their users and delete accounts for those under 16. Failure to do so could result in financial civil penalties.

The bill would also create an e-safety commission to oversee the implementation of the law and advise California on online safety moving forward.

“This bill is not about cutting off young people from the internet or denying them access to the community,” Lowenthal said Thursday. “Young people deserve the ability to find support and belonging online. But we should reject the false choice that says children must be ... exposed to addictive and harmful product designs in order to access those benefits.

”“Parents should not have to fight billion-dollar platforms on their own,” Common Sense Media Founder and CEO Jim Steyer said in a statement. A spokesman for Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, told TNND via email that social media bans remove parental choice altogether and push teens toward less safe, unregulated parts of the internet.

“Instead of cutting teens off from online communities and information, we support an approach that empowers parents to decide which apps their teens can download, building on the, an expert on social media who teaches at the University of Florida, said California's bill reflects a growing effort by states to address concerns about the addictive nature of social media in the absence of national protections from Congress. Selepak’s state already passed legislation to prohibit kids under 14 from having social media accounts, though the Florida law has been challenged in court.

But Selepak said the California effort is different than anywhere else because of the state’s size and influence. California is so big that its law could become the de facto standard for the rest of the country, he said.

“So long as the platforms continue to have their algorithmic timeline and the potential for the endless scroll, they're going to be addictive,” Selepak said. He said social media companies will likely offer kid-friendly versions of their platforms, like YouTube Kids, rather than simply ban every young user or fundamentally change their core products.

“The reason why so many people use it and spend so much time on it is the addictive nature. So, they're not going to get rid of the thing that makes it so profitable, because it's limited to this smaller, younger segment that will graduate out of it,” Selepak said.

“Once you turn 17, you're not going to keep your kid's account. You're going to move into the adult account. ”A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of a Walmart in Seguin, according to police.

Seguin policA 17-year-old led a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on a chase near Manor Thursday before crashing into another vehicle, seriously injuring the otherNFL legend Tom Brady celebrated the grand opening of his collectibles business’s newest location in downtown Austin on Wednesday. The last day of school at Austin ISD marked a bittersweet goodbye for families at 10 campuses set to close ahead of next school year.

Trustees voted in NovemberA documented Bloods gang member on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list was captured in Austin last week following a brief vehicle pursuit along MoPac, the Texas Depar





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