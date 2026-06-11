Stop! That! Train! Is a Delightful Spoof Film

Stop! That! Train! is a modern spoof film that takes a dozen comedic swings a minute and leans far more into being silly for the sake of silly instead of trying to comment on genre conventions. The film is directed by Adam Shankman and stars Ginger Minj, Jujubee, Rachel Bloom, and RuPaul as stewardesses who sneak onboard a luxury train as new staff members and must keep it from crashing through a massive storm.

Comedy is subjective, which is why some filmmakers decide to just throw everything at the wall and see what sticks. Especially in the spoof sub-genre, pumping out a deluge of gags can make up for their general lack of thematic depth and ensure that at least some land.

The trick is, with this approach, the silliness needs to be fully over the top and very broad. The new Scary Movie struggled in this regard. There are plenty of jokes, but so many of them are rooted in dated references, or guided by specific cultural elements that make them quickly feel dated. The hit rate was a lot lower as a result.

By contrast, Stop! That! Train! has a lot better luck. It might be because the film, directed by Adam Shankman, takes a dozen comedic swings a minute and leans far more into being silly for the sake of silly instead of trying to comment on genre conventions.

It might be because the cast are uniformly game, with the goofy turns all centered on a single throughline instead of being divided by distinct pop culture riffs. It might even just be because Stop! That! Train!

, meant directly to evoke classic spoofs like Airplane! , simply finds a better rhythm with its celeb cameos and wacky bits. Whatever the secret ingredient is, the result is a movie that is non-stop hilarious and unapologetically goofy. It may not be deep, it may not be compelling, but it is silly enough to be great





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Spoof Film Delightful Modern Showcase Goofball Comedy Cast Script Technical Level Thematic Depth Cultural Elements Dated References Rhythm Celeb Cameos Wacky Bits Throughline Goofy Turns Single Throughline Pop Culture Riffs Classic Spoofs Airplane! Disaster Movie Tropes Stewardesses Luxury Train Storm Massive Vehicle Crew Passengers Weather Analyst Presidential Press Secretary Musical Numbers Flashbacks Scene-Stealing Matt Rogers Rupaul's Drag Race US Train Force Presidential Gagwell Distracting The Passengers Shooting Someone Commitment Performance Go Big And Broad Wordplay Marquee Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core Core

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