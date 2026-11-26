The real reason you need a nap after Thanksgiving dinner may surprise you.

Turkey may deserve an apology. Ahead of Thanksgiving, nutrition experts at the University of Colorado Boulder and Virginia Tech are challenging the popular belief that eating the holiday’s signature protein sends you into an afternoon food coma.

Instead, experts point to a combination of oversized portions, carbohydrate-heavy side dishes, alcohol, and the body’s digestive response. That means your second helping of mashed potatoes might deserve more scrutiny than the bird itself.

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“The Thanksgiving meal is really a perfect storm for feeling sleepy,” Nicole Stob, a clinical nutritionist and assistant teaching professor of integrative physiology, Turkey contains tryptophan, an essential amino acid your body uses to produce serotonin and melatonin, substances involved in regulating mood and sleep. However, chicken, eggs, cheese, and fish also contain tryptophan. Funny how nobody warns you about falling asleep after eating an omelet.