Stoney Clover Lane’s Sold-Out Dunkin’ Collab Just Opened Up for Pre-Order — But Only for a Limited Time

The sold-out Dunkin’ x Stoney Clover Lane collab is back for pre-order, and yes, there is an iced coffee crossbody bag involved.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.altogether), and people who have emotionally bonded with their Dunkin’ order.

The latter group knows the power of a large iced coffee on a barely-held-together morning, a Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher when it is already too hot outside, or a donut tossed into the bag because technically everyone in the car deserves a treat.this year, the brand’s latest collab feels a little more everyday. It is still very collectible, very cute and very, but this time the fantasy is less “princess pouch” and more “what if my coffee run had accessories?

”Get Ready! The New Adidas X Toy Story 5 Collection Is Dropping Soon — Here’s How to Get Them for You & the Whole Fam, pouches and bags inspired by Dunkin’s most recognizable orders, from iced coffee to frosted donuts — but they are selling out, and fast. Also, be sure to pay attention before checking out, because shipping depends on the item and some pieces are final sale. The clear standout is the Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Crossbody Bag, a $98 cup-shaped bag with a cream lid, straw detail, gold-tone zipper and bright orange crossbody strap. It measures 7.5 inches tall, with a 4.1-inch diameter at the top and a 2.8-inch diameter at the bottom, so no, it is not replacing your giant mom tote.

It is more of a phone, keys, card case and lip balm situation. But for anyone whose Dunkin’ order is already part of their personality, that is kind of the point. Orders containing this bag are expected to ship by the end of October and are final sale. The Dunkin’ Donuts Micro Pouch, meanwhile, looks like a tiny box of donuts, complete with a clear front, orange Dunkin’ logo and illustrated treats inside.

At 4 inches high, 6 inches long and 1.7 inches deep, the $68 pouch is small enough to toss into a larger bag, but cute enough that you will probably want people to see it. Orders containing this one are expected to ship by the end of October and are final sale. If you want something smaller, the charms are where the collection gets especially giftable.

The $58 Dunkin’ Iced Refreshers Bag Charm turns the pink drink into a glittery keychain with rhinestones, sprinkles and a little straw detail. The Dunkin’ Donuts Pouch Bag Charm is a bite-sized donut pouch made to clip onto a tote, backpack or key ring, and it can hold tiny things like change, earrings or whatever small item usually disappears at the bottom of your bag.

Orders containing the donut charm are expected to ship by the end of October and are final sale. , choose your piece and check the shipping note on that specific product before buying. Some items are expected much sooner than others, and the end-of-October ship dates mean this is not an instant-gratification purchase. But if Dunkin’ has ever been the thing standing between you and a full morning collapse, this might be the cutest possible way to admit it.

Get Ready! The New Adidas X Toy Story 5 Collection Is Dropping Soon — Here’s How to Get Them for You & the Whole Fam





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