WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin says he will skip a traditional turkey dinner and hopes to have tamales FedExed from South Texas for a quiet Thanksgiving with his wife.

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin says he hopes to get tamales FedExed from South Texas instead of eating a traditional Thanksgiving turkey.

The 61-year-old legend told OutKick Dropkick that he and his wife will spend the holiday just the two of them this year. Austin said he and his wife spent Thanksgiving in Lake Tahoe with relatives the last two years. This time, the family is scattered across the country and it is a little late, so it will just be him and his wife. He said they are already working on the menu now.

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Steve Austin Texas Tamales Thanksgiving Menu

He said it will not be a traditional turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy meal. Austin said he loves tamales from South Texas and hopes his buddy down in Edna, Texas, will FedEx him some for the holiday. Austin said his wife is a vegetarian, the first he had ever met in his life, and that she cooks meat. He said one of her passions is cooking, she absolutely loves to cook and she is amazing.

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He said he eats great because of her. He said she will rustle up something for the both of them. If he does not get the tamales, they will see what happens and go from there. He said they will eat a square meal, nothing crazy, and might have one dessert since it is just the two of them.

Austin said he is not a big fan of turkey, calling it overrated. He described himself as a carnivore deluxe who loves meat and tries to eat it every meal. He said there are maybe one or two nights a week when his wife makes something vegetarian for dinner. He said you grow up eating turkey, but it really is not that good, adding that it is not even close to chicken.

Stone Cold Steve Austin Chicken Cranberry Sauce Opinion

Austin said chicken is a way better option. He said he had just ground up a bunch of chicken and is trying to find a different way to cook it. He joked that if he eats one more piece of chicken he will start making eggs and growing feathers. Austin also shared a strong opinion on cranberry sauce.

He said he is a big fan of cranberry but that a lot of people want the fancy kind, and he prefers the kind in the can. He said you take the lid off, dump it on a plate, it has those little ridges on it and then you cut it up. He said that is the kind of cranberry he likes. He said the canned version is the kind for him.

He said they could end up doing mashed potatoes and gravy, and his wife might do a stuffing, but there will be no turkey. He said the cranberry sauce would go really good with that. If she does that, it is cool, and he would eat it with his tamales. Austin entered some of the loudest buildings in wrestling history and his mere presence in an arena created some deafening noises that remain some of the best WWE moments.

Stone Cold Steve Austin Retirement WWE Future

Long retired from in-ring competition, the Hall of Famer is now looking for some peace and quiet entering the Thanksgiving holiday. Austin is a multiple-time WWE champion and a WWE Hall of Famer. His last television appearance was in Las Vegas, where he was on hand to announce the attendance record set inside Allegiant Stadium during WrestleMania 41 on April 20, 2025.

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He also was promoted for a recent WWE show in Dallas, Texas, as a guest on the Kevin Owens Show. Owens ridiculed him and Texans ahead of the event, and Austin appeared for some verbal revenge on the talk show. The two men battled all around the stadium and Austin won with a Stunner in the middle of the ring. Austin was later asked about wrestling in another match.

He said that likely would not happen, but that he always has a few Stunners in his back pocket when needed. I am always willing to go out there and give a Stunner, Austin said. I do not need to do anything more than that. I had that one match with Kevin Owens a couple of years ago.

I did not get a chance to practice in the ring. I did not really have a whole lot of wind. I was not really in good shape. I did not have any timing because it had been 19 years.

Stone Cold Steve Austin Respect For Young Wrestlers

But you gotta remember, at least in my head, my time was way back then, he said. The time now is for these kids, the men and women that are running up and down the road right now doing it. It is their time. So if I can go out there and be some salt and pepper on their steak, that is cool.

But I do not need to go out there and hog up a bunch of TV time trying to get myself back over or anything like that because it is their time. Potential dream opponents for Austin include CM Punk, who is back on the WWE roster, and Roman Reigns, the face of his generation. Other notable names could include Sami Zayn, Gunther and Dominik Mysterio.