Stolen Valuable Nativity Scene Recovered in Palmer, Alaska

Community tips on social media led to the recovery of a stolen handcrafted wooden crèche and nativity scene from St. Michael's Parish in Palmer, which was found abandoned along the Glenn Highway.

PALMER, Alaska - Community tips led to the recovery of a valuable nativity scene that was apparently stolen earlier this week, miles from where it was last seen, according to the leader of a Palmer church.

The nativity scene — which sits inside a handcrafted wooden crèche cabin valued at tens of thousands of dollars — went missing from the parking lot a t St. Michael’s Parish in Palmer sometime on Tuesday or Wednesday while sitting on a flatbed trailer, according to Father Michael Shields with the church. Shields said community tips on Facebook led to a reported sighting along the Glenn Highway near Chickaloon.

Also read Palmer pastor pleas for thieves to return stolen nativity scene: ‘You can’t steal Christmas’

“So one o’clock night, I got in my car to find it,” Shields said. “So I drove up to Chickaloon to see if I could find it. ” The pastor said he made the late night drive down the highway but didn’t see it. The Palmer police, however, did.

Officers contacted Shields as he was looking for it confirming they found it, and still in good condition, too. Shields said it’s still not known who stole it, but he believes whoever took it abandoned it after the trailer’s tires went flat. He said it was found party hidden with trees.

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“It’s a Christmas miracle because honestly, I didn’t think we’re going to get it back to be honest,” he said. The pastor said the nativity scene was created over seven years, built and paid for by the parishioners of his church. The figures were molded after the Italian image of Jesus, he said, adding that the figurines are valued around $25,000 to $30,000. Shields said the scene will be placed near the Palmer train depot near the center of town.

Most of all, Shields was heartened by the community response as news of the theft earlier this week flew through social media like wildfire.

“It went all through the Valley, Glenallen to Valdez,” he said. “And so everybody showed such beautiful concern and hope. ” See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com