Stolen Pride Flag Recovered in Santee Thanks to Viewer Tip

A stolen Pride flag in Santee, California, was recovered thanks to a tip from a viewer of ABC 10News. Bri, the owner of the flag, shared the story of the theft on social media, prompting a viewer to contact the news station with a potential location. The reporter followed up on the tip and found the flag wedged in debris near a creek bed.

SANTEE , Calif. — A stolen Pride flag in Santee has been recovered thanks to a tip from a viewer of ABC 10News. The flag’s owners, Bri and her wife, have experienced the theft of Pride flags three times over the past three and a half years. Bri posted about the theft on social media after it occurred last Sunday. Surveillance footage showed an individual grabbing the flag and smashing a planter outside her condo off Cuyamaca Street. \'So many things to do in this world.

Why choose ugliness? Why choose hate?' Bri said. After Bri’s story was broadcast, a viewer emailed with a potential location for the missing flag, which led a reporter to a pedestrian bridge and a creek bed near a YMCA in Santee. One glance to the side of the bridge, and the reporter saw the flag, wedged in some debris. After a few minutes of searching through the rain-soaked creek bed, the flag was located. It was wet and filled with debris but mostly intact. Soon after, the reporter returned the flag to Bri, who was eager to display it once again. After giving the flag a thorough cleaning, Bri reinstated it in its rightful place. \“It’s a badge of survival. You tried, and you didn’t win. The community cared enough to make that happen,” she said.





