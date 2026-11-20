Plus, Florida and California are hit with record rainfall.

Morning Rundown: Deadly Russian strikes hit 3 Kyiv bridges, huge storms slam East and West coasts, and Google faces backlash over AI in schoolsStocks fell despite Anthropic’s record-setting public debut.

Trump calls his meetings with Xi and Putin “amazing. ” And why Google is getting backlash from some of the nation’s largest school districts. Anthropic, the AI giant behind Claude, shattered the record for the largest-ever public offering, raising at least $81 billion and closing at $97 a share in its market debut, valuing the company at more than $1.7 trillion. It surpassed SpaceX, which raised $75 billion in June.

Also read ‘SNL’ Star Shares Jaw-Dropping Before-and-After Face Pics

But the blockbuster debut wasn’t enough to calm broader concerns about AI and tech, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite falling more than 2% by Thursday’s close. Heavy borrowing, rising computing costs and uncertainty over the future of data centers following Democratic election victories have begun to weigh on the AI investment boom. And that was before the Jensen Huang scandal cast a cloud over Nvidia.

Some experts say Anthropic’s IPO was exactly what the industry needed to “revive overall sentiment,” a wealth management executive said. President Donald Trump may be facing low approval ratings and a resurgent Democratic opposition at home, but in China he received a very different reception.

Advertisement

“It was unbelievable,” Trump told NBC News in a phone call. “They treated me as well as a person could be treated. ” Chinese President Xi Jinping broke precedent to greet Trump on the tarmac and later gave him a red-carpet sendoff. And despite disdain for Vladimir Putin among some U.S. lawmakers, Trump called the Russian president his “friend.

” Trump rated the summit, which featured historic trilateral talks with Putin and Xi and separate meetings with both leaders, “on a scale of zero to 10 … a 12,” calling the talks “just amazing, amazing meetings. ” Whether that warmth translates into peace deals in Iran or Ukraine, however, remains far from clear. Trump said he agreed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that any deal negotiated by Trump, Putin and Xi would not succeed without Kyiv’s approval.

, striking three bridges, Ukrainian officials said, following Putin’s vow of “painful” retaliation for attacks on Russia’s prized Crimea Bridge. Elon Musk declared he’s not MAGA. Palantir CEO Alex Karp, who once described his company as anti-woke, now touts his left-wing credentials. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says he’s worked with every president since the 1990s — not just Trump.

None of the company leaders have directly criticized the president, but their comments suggest some are recalibrating their public posture as Democrats plot a path back to the White House. But don’t expect to see a dramatic swing toward the left, a tech insider said.

“Trump is still there, and he still keeps score. ”Storms have battered both the East and West coasts this week as El Niño, the climate pattern that intensifies Pacific weather systems and brings increased rainfall to the Southeast, reaches record levels. Downtown San Francisco saw 2.64 inches of rain on Wednesday, breaking a daily rainfall record set in 1918. In the Bay Area and further south in Santa Cruz, two waterspouts formed.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, gusty winds downed trees and power lines and set off flash flood warnings.. Preliminary figures showed 15.3 inches of rain in parts of Broward County, the National Weather Service said. Flood threats continued today along the Atlantic coast. The same areas were battered with historic rainfall just two weeks ago.

When I’ve asked educators why they trust Google, they usually say it’s because the tech giant listens to them. I spoke to former company leaders who said its education products were developed after employees spent time in classrooms with teachers. And that’s why they say that Google’s decision to let schools turn off Search entirely — but not disable the AI Overview on search results — evoked such a backlash.

Now leaders of the largest school districts — New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago — are considering switching every student laptop so that they don’t use Google Search. Ex-Googlers are also speaking out against the current approach on generative AI’s incorporation into software used by schools. Google has stood firm so far, saying they are trying to give schools more control, not less.

I wrote aboutNBC News art and photo director Chelsea Stahl spent the day playing the much awaited “Grand Theft Auto VI” and— stealing a boat, then a truck and a beat-up car. Culture and trends reporter Angela Yang also spent the day playing “GTA VI,” which she said feels true to life.

The ongoing feud between NFL analyst Troy Aikman and sportscaster Joe Buck, whose nearly 25-year partnership may come to an end after the Super Bowl, escalated after Aikman said,Thanks for reading today’s Morning Rundown. Today’s newsletter was curated for you by Elizabeth Robinson and Josephine Murphy. If you’re a fan, please send a link to your family and friends. They can sign up