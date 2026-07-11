US Markets Tumble After Democratic Congressional Sweep as AI and Semicolndor Sectors Crash

US equities suffered their worst day since April following a Democratic sweep, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index falling 12.2%. Historical data suggests this volatility may be temporary.

US equities suffered their sharpest single-day decline since April on Thursday as a Democratic sweep of both chambers of Congress ignited a violent market selloff. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index plunged 12.2 percent, erasing critical technical support levels and falling below the 10,000 mark. This dramatic drop was accompanied by a broad-based liquidation that saw the three main US indices retreat between 3.4 percent and 5.5 percent. The selloff was not limited to a few outliers but represented a systemic unwinding of positions across the entire market.

The breadth of the selling pressure was extreme, with more than 5,000 individual US stocks trading lower on the session. Approximately 83 percent of all stocks finished the day in the red, signaling that the liquidation was concentrated overwhelmingly in artificial-intelligence and semiconductor stocks. This widespread decline reflected intense investor anxiety over potential regulatory headwinds that could slow or halt data-center construction projects in the coming months.

Also read Global Stocks Plunge as Trump Blames Democrats for AI Market Crash

Artificial-intelligence linked names bore the brunt of the selling pressure, with nine of the ten worst-performing S&P 500 constituents being AI-related during the session. Sandisk led the losses with a devastating decline of 22.3 percent, followed closely by Lumentum which dropped 18.7 percent. Micron also struggled significantly, falling 17.5 percent as investors rushed to reduce exposure to hardware manufacturers facing potential new scrutiny.

Nvidia, widely considered the flagship of the AI trade, decreased by 9.3 percent and slipped below a market capitalization of 4.5 trillion dollars. This move highlighted the vulnerability of mega-cap tech stocks when facing potential legislative scrutiny from a new political majority. In stark contrast, Apple emerged as the lone standout in the broader market, briefly touching a record high to remain the only company valued above 5 trillion dollars.

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Analysts attribute the immediate volatility to fears that a Democratic-controlled Congress could tighten artificial-intelligence regulations. These concerns weigh heavily on the earnings outlook for companies that have powered the market's recent gains through massive capital expenditure commitments. The political uncertainty prompted a rapid unwinding of the most crowded AI trades held by institutional investors who had bet on continued growth.

Despite the severity of the drop, historical precedent suggests that such initial market turbulence often resolves into significant gains for equity investors. Since World War II, there have been seven prior instances of a Republican president facing a Democratic-controlled Congress. These divided-government periods occurred in 1954, 1958, 1970, 1974, 1986, 1990, and 2006. In each of these seven periods, the S&P 500 experienced initial choppy trading before grinding higher over the subsequent months.

By the 150th trading day after the election, gains in those historical episodes ranged from 10 percent to 25 percent, averaging about 19 percent. The worst early drawdown occurred in 1974, when the index fell roughly 10 percent within a month due to a combination of an oil crisis, recession, and political turmoil. However, those losses were recovered in about two months, turning positive by the 57th trading day.

Despite the Democratic control of Congress, President Donald Trump retains substantial executive authority and policy tools that can shape outcomes for artificial intelligence, energy, and data infrastructure. He maintains significant leverage through executive orders, regulatory appointments, trade policy, and agency direction. This executive power limits the potential for sustained legislative gridlock to damage the economy or equity markets.

Many analysts argue that extrapolating the election result into a two-year bear case for equities may be an overreaction. The belief is that gridlock will limit legislative damage, and the AI correction was already overdue due to stretched multiples and uncertain return on investment. The Democratic victory acted as a catalyst that accelerated an existing rotation out of the sector rather than creating a new political headwind.

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The selloff was not entirely unexpected, as investor skepticism about AI valuations had been building prior to the election results. Technology giants had reported massive capital expenditure commitments without clear evidence that earnings could catch up to elevated valuations. The episode exposes how sensitive AI-linked valuations remain to any perceived change in the policy or spending environment.

Companies with heavy data-center exposure, including chipmakers and networking suppliers, now face a period of heightened scrutiny over whether their capital spending plans can proceed at the pace investors have priced in. The medium-term question is whether the regulatory threat from Congress is real or rhetorical. If legislative action proves slow or symbolic, the current selloff may look like an overreaction to underlying market fundamentals.

For investors with exposure to the AI complex, the immediate priority is distinguishing between regulatory rhetoric and legislative reality. A Democratic Congress can hold hearings and propose bills, but passing meaningful AI regulation through a divided legislature is typically slow and uncertain. The more tangible near-term risk is a slowdown in data-center permitting or federal spending that directly affects infrastructure buildout timelines.

The structural AI investment cycle remains intact unless Congress passes binding restrictions. Markets have historically adapted to gridlock because it constrains the most disruptive legislative changes while allowing executive-driven policy to continue. The medium-to-long-term outlook does not warrant pessimism given these structural factors and historical performance data.