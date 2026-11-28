Stocks jumped and nudged Wall Street to its best week in more than a year following several days of erratic swings for influential technology companies.

A screen shows the Korea Composite Stock Price Index in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. The S&P 500 rose 1.6% on Friday and 5.6% for the weekm with technology stocks leading gains.

NEW YORK — Stocks jumped on Wall Street Friday and nudged the market to its strongest week in more than a year, despite several days of erratic swings. The S&P 500 index rose 1.6%. Technology stocks once again led the market, though the gains were much broader, with four out of every five stocks rising. The benchmark index notched a gain of 5.6% for the week, its strongest since April of 2025.

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It also marks a sharp turnaround from last week, when the S&P 500 index slumped and finished more than 10% below its all-time high set last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite also jumped Friday and closed out with strong weekly gains. Wall Street's path higher this week was erratic.