All told, the S&P 500 rose 114.71 points to 7,297.49. The Dow gained 591.99 points, or 1.2%, to 50,774.94, and the Nasdaq rose 543.70 points, or 2.3%, to 24,129.50.

NEW YORK — Stocks jumped on Wall Street Friday and nudged the market to its strongest week in more than a year, despite several days of erratic swings.

The S&P 500 index rose 1.6%. Technology stocks once again led the market, though the gains were much broader, with 4 out of every 5 stocks rising. The benchmark notched a gain of 5.6% for the week, its strongest since April 2025. It also marks a sharp turnaround from last week, when the benchmark index slumped and finished more than 10% below its all-time high set last month.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite also jumped Friday and closed out with strong weekly gains. Wall Street’s path higher this week was erratic. Stocks opened with a huge rally on Monday, their best since April of 2025, which is when President Donald Trump paused most of his tariffs announced on “Liberation Day” that had sent stock markets reeling. Markets faced turbulence on Tuesday and Wednesday, resulting in more modest losses or gains for indexes.