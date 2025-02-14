Stocks in Focus Before the Bell: Moderna, GameStop, Roku and More

A range of companies are making headlines before the market opens, with mixed performances across sectors. Check out the stocks moving today and what's driving the action.

Several companies are making headlines before the opening bell on Tuesday, with a mix of strong earnings beats and disappointing forecasts driving investor sentiment. Moderna saw its shares retreat 4% after reporting a wider-than-expected loss of $2.91 per share in the fourth quarter. Despite missing earnings expectations, the biotechnology company exceeded revenue forecasts for the period.

GameStop shares rallied 8% after reports emerged that the video game retailer is exploring investments in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Sources familiar with the matter told CNBC that the company is evaluating the potential benefits and risks of such a move. Roku surged 14% on better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, with the streaming platform reporting a loss of 24 cents per share, significantly beating the 40 cents per share loss anticipated by analysts. Roku also recorded $1.20 billion in revenue, surpassing the $1.15 billion estimate.Airbnb delivered a strong performance, with shares jumping over 13% after exceeding both earnings and revenue expectations for the fourth quarter. The vacation rental company reported earnings of 73 cents per share on $2.48 billion in revenue, exceeding the 58 cents per share and $2.42 billion revenue forecast. However, not all companies are experiencing positive momentum. Informatica plunged 33% after issuing a disappointing forecast for the current quarter, with revenue projections falling below analyst expectations. The cloud data management company anticipates first-quarter revenue between $380 million and $400 million, compared to the $412 million estimate. Applied Materials, despite beating analysts' expectations for quarterly results, saw its stock slide 4.8% due to a softer-than-anticipated revenue outlook. Twilio tumbled 8.8% following weak earnings guidance, projecting earnings per share between 88 cents and 93 cents in the first quarter, below the 99 cents per share forecast. Palo Alto Networks fell over 4.4% after missing free cash flow estimates for the latest quarter. DaVita's stock declined 9% on a weak outlook amid rising care costs, with the company projecting adjusted profit per share for 2025 to be between $10.20 and $11.30, below analysts' average expectation of $11.24 per share. Berkshire Hathaway also offloaded some shares in a preplanned agreement. Dexcom saw its shares rise 3% after reaffirming full-year revenue guidance, despite it being slightly below analysts' expectations. DraftKings climbed 5.4% after raising the lower end of its full-year revenue guidance, now projecting revenue of $6.3 billion to $6.6 billion. Coinbase, despite earnings exceeding forecasts, slid 2.5%





CNBC / 🏆 12. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Finance Moderna Gamestop Roku Airbnb Informatica Applied Materials Twilio Palo Alto Networks Davita Dexcom Draftkings Coinbase Stock Market Earnings Revenue Guidance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gov. Hochul unveils 'bell to bell' cellphone ban for New York schools in budget addressGov. Kathy Hochul unveiled the 'statewide standard' for a school cellphone ban during her budget address in Albany on Tuesday.

Read more »

NYC Schools Seek Funding for 'Bell-to-Bell' Cell Phone RestrictionsGovernor Hochul's proposal leaves cell phone restrictions up to individual school districts, prompting NYC schools to seek additional funding for implementing 'bell-to-bell' restrictions.

Read more »

Stocks Making Headlines Before the BellNetflix shares soar over 15% after beating earnings and revenue expectations, while United Airlines also rises on an optimistic outlook. Other companies making news include Procter & Gamble, Oracle, Ford, Abbott Labs, Seagate Technology Holdings, GE Vernova, Travelers, Textron, and Johnson & Johnson.

Read more »

Stocks Making Headlines Before the BellCNBC breaks down the biggest stock movers before the opening bell, highlighting companies like F5, Nextracker, ASML, LendingClub, Alibaba, Qorvo, Moderna, T-Mobile US, and Nvidia. The report discusses earnings beats, revenue outlooks, industry trends, and analyst downgrades.

Read more »

European stocks just higher; Trump's inauguration in focusEuropean stocks just higher; Trump's inauguration in focus

Read more »

Nonfarm Payrolls to Rock Markets: Gold, Stocks, and US Dollar in FocusThis week's Nonfarm Payrolls report is set to have a significant impact on financial markets, with gold, stocks, and the US dollar all poised for potential movement. The strong labor market, despite easing inflation, could influence the Federal Reserve's decisions on interest rates. FXStreet provides live coverage and analysis of the report, along with Premium insights and expert Q&A.

Read more »