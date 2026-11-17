The center of the market’s action was again Nvidia, which dropped 2.9% after flipping between gains and losses earlier in the morning

NEW YORK — The U.S. stock market is falling again Tuesday, as Nvidia and other stocks in the artificial intelligence industry swing following their sell-off from the day before.

The S&P 500 sank 0.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 541 points, or 1.1%, as of 10:40 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was down 1.2%. The center of the market’s action was again Nvidia, which dropped 2.9% after flipping between gains and losses earlier in the morning. The chip company is scheduled to deliver its latest earnings report after trading ends for the day.

Also read Asian Tech Stocks Slide Ahead of Nvidia Earnings Amid Broader Market Sell-Off

It will be the first time interim CEO Colette Kress speaks to Wall Street since taking over for Jensen Huang, the leather-jacketed star who became one of the most famous faces of the AI boom. The pressure is on Kress and Nvidia to show whether the company’s tremendous growth can continue following the stunning resignation of one of AI’s biggest backers.

Nvidia is creating a new board committee to oversee national security and global trade compliance following revelations that Huang had an extramarital affair with an alleged spy for China. Other stocks in the AI industry also swung. Advanced Micro Devices went from an early gain of 1.6% to a drop of 2.5%. After an initial climb of 1.8%, CoreWeave went to a loss of 3.2% AI-related stocks have been swinging for months because of a rolling chain of worries.

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At first, it was concerns that AI stock prices had broadly shot too high in their frenzy. Then it was worries that high interest rates would mean less borrowed money to fund further growth. More recently, it was concerns that Democratic victories in this month’s U.S. midterm elections could mean tougher regulations and restrictions on AI data centers.

Such stocks can almost single-handedly set the U.S. market’s course because they’ve grown into some of Wall Street’s most valuable and most influential. Most of Wall Street was weak Tuesday, and Home Depot sank 1.8% even though it reported profit for the latest quarter that edged past analysts’ expectations. The retailer has been hampered by a housing market chilled by expensive mortgage rates, which have climbed with Treasury yields because of high oil prices, high inflation and other factors.

The 10-year Treasury yield on Tuesday edged down to 5.11% from 5.12% late Monday. A report showing an underlying measure of spending at U.S. retailers was stronger last month than economists expected. Such spending, along with big investments in AI, has helped the U.S. economy continue to grow despite frustration with high inflation. Elsewhere on Wall Street, stocks of big banks were lower.

A technical issue at JPMorgan Chase the day before slowed transactions for other major banks that use the Zelle payment system. United Airlines had its own operational struggles, as a system outage lasted more than 90 minutes and forced the carrier to delay departing flights Monday. The outage came just days after a malfunction in the Federal Aviation Administration’s network prompted a nationwide ground stop.

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United’s stock lost 2.3%, but that may have been due more to a rise in oil prices. The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil rose 0.7% to $93.15. It’s been yo-yoing amid uncertainty about what will happen in the war with Iran. The Walt Disney Co. helped limit Wall Street’s losses after rising 1.7%.

It reported stronger revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. In stock markets abroad, indexes sank across much of Europe and Asia. South Korea’s Kospi fell 2.6% and dropped to its lowest closing level since February. ___ AP Writers Elaine Lai and Matt Ott contributed to this report.