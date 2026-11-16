Stocks decline in Asia as investor concerns over Nvidia fallout extend into another week

Asian shares have mostly declined as investors’ worries over the future of the artificial intelligence trade extend into another week following Nvidia’s fallout.

Asian shares mostly declined Monday as investors’ worries over the future of the artificial intelligence trade extended into another week following Nvidia’s fallout . U.S. equity futures were trading lower.

Investors and traders are closely monitoring any signals on what is next for the global AI industry ahead of Nvidia’s earnings report due Tuesday and Anthropic’s massive stock market debut set for later this week. Jensen Huang’s resignation as Nvidia CEO last week after his extramarital affair sparked U.S. national security concerns shook global markets. Huang has been one of the biggest advocates for AI and his downfall triggered questions over how the global AI boom could be impacted.

Also read Jensen Huang Weighs Nvidia CEO Comeback: FT

Those worries have spread to Asia, where AI hardware stocks are prominent on markets including in South Korea and Japan. South Korea’s benchmark Kospi index lost 2.8% to 5,142.84. Shares fell for memory chipmaker SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics , two of its most valuable companies. SK Hynix plummeted 5.5%, while Samsung Electronics gave up 3.2%.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.6% to 60,182.50 after official data Monday showed Japan’s economy contracted in the latest quarter . Several of Japan’s big AI stock names also traded lower. OpenAI investor SoftBank Group slipped 4.2%, while memory maker Kioxia Holdings dropped 5.5% and chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron dipped 5.2%. Also a beneficiary of the global AI frenzy, Taiwan’s Taiex sank 4.1%, with shares of its leading chipmaker TSMC, or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., falling 3.4%.

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There have been increasing concerns that the robust growth of the AI capital spending may slow, analysts have said, even before the Nvidia episode. For one, uncertainties surrounding developments of AI data centers in the U.S. were also growing following the U.S. midterm elections.

“The market was already worried about this risk before what happened at Nvidia,” Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management said in a commentary Monday. “Now the risk has become even more serious. ” Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.9% to 23,852.96. The Shanghai Composite index declined 0.4% to 3,621.46 following latest Chinese official economic data released Monday, including on retail sales and industrial production, that disappointed analysts.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged down 0.2% to 9,064.30. India’s Sensex was up 0.6%. On Friday, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 dropped 0.4% . The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.1% higher, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 0.9%.

Nvidia lost 2% Friday, after falling 4.3% Thursday as the company announced Huang’s resignation. Some of its rivals’ shares were also lower, with Broadcom declining 4.8% Friday and AMD, or Advanced Micro Devices, giving up 8.8%. In commodities trading, oil prices declined as tensions in the Middle East dragged on while oil flows in the Gulf were recovering from prewar levels. The International Energy Agency said last week that Gulf exports “recovered much faster than global oil demand.

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” Brent crude, the international standard, slid 1% to $94.91 per barrel, though that is still much higher than the approximately $72 a barrel in late February before the Iran war began. Investors are also looking for updates this week as U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to meet Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China.

Meanwhile, the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting is set to be released Wednesday, which could offer more detail on the decision-making processes on rates as it attempts to cool inflation in the U.S. The U.S. dollar was trading at 159.64 Japanese yen and was little changed. The euro was trading at $1.1017, down from $1.1029. ___ AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed to this report.