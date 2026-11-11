Stockport Husband Invites Victim's Images to Telegram Channel of 4,000 Viewers

A Manchester court heard that a husband who admitted drugging and raping his wife offered her images to a Telegram group with 4,000 viewers, revealing a collusion of sexual violence and online distribution.

A husband from Stockport, Greater Manchester, who has admitted 62 charges of drugging and raping his wife for two decades, was reportedly invited to share her images and footage with a Telegram group that boasts about 4,000 viewers. The case, now before Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court, shows how the abuse evolved into a coordinated online exhibition of sexual violence.

Core Details of the Telegram Plot

The court was told that in March 2022 the husband was welcomed into a private Telegram group by an unnamed contact known as Contact Y. As part of the entry requirements he sent the group four videos of his unconscious wife. Contact Y then instructed him on how to 'put her in a more sexy position' and promised to share the footage on a channel with 4,000 viewers. He also offered the husband future instructions on how to administer drugs to his wife, allegedly using a child's medicine syringe.

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Another group member, Contact X, demanded more videos in exchange for showing the husband how he himself was drugging his wife. The husband's conversations with other contacts, including Contact Z and Contact Q, reveal a willingness to discuss the possibility of other men having sex with his wife only if she consented, to avoid accusations of rape. The court heard that Contact Z explicitly said that any non‑consensual act would be illegal.

Stakeholder Positions and Group Dynamics

Several men now face trial on a range of sexual offences, from rape to abuse of a woman. Among the nine defendants are Robert Stewart, 70, a retired DJ; Philip Wild, 59, a taxi driver; Jonathan Kirk, 43, a senior paramedic; Jordan Wallace, 31, a dog walker and delivery driver; Mohammed Sabir, 29, a recruitment consultant; and Richard Townsend, 38, a metal worker. Each defendant reports varying degrees of involvement, with some claiming they were encouraged to act only with the victim's consent while others deny all charges.

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The husband, though unnamed, is the central figure. He allegedly sent a picture of his wife to Robert Stewart on New Year's Eve 2021, and later shared still images and video of a taxi driver, Philip Wild, assaulting her inside their home. The images were taken on the early hours of Sunday, 20 August 2023, and were shown to jurors during the hearing.

Impact on Victim and Next Steps

For the victim, the proceedings illustrate a systematic exploitation of power and technology. By co‑operating with a group that demanded sexual encounters in exchange for filmed proof, she became a living exhibit for an audience of thousands. Legal experts note that the court will scrutinize whether her photographs were posted with or without her awareness, potentially influencing sentencing.

The Crown Court will next consider the full list of nine defendants, each facing allegations ranging from assault to child‑abuse. The proceedings, set to continue into the autumn, will determine not only the sentences of the accused but also the legal handling of shared exploitative content in online vigilante groups. The trial underscores the need for tighter regulation of private messaging apps when they become platforms for sexual exploitation.