A Stockport man pleaded guilty to drugging and abusing his wife over 20 years. Nine others face trial for sexual offenses at their home after toxicology confirmed drug use.

A husband in Stockport has pleaded guilty to a horrific 20-year campaign of abuse against his wife, which involved drugging her unconscious body and facilitating sexual assaults by multiple men. The defendant, whose identity is protected to safeguard his wife, admitted to rape, sexual assault, and administering substances with intent to commit a sexual offense at the couple's four-bedroom home. This admission occurred at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester, where a further nine men are currently standing trial for their alleged roles in these crimes.

Husband Claims Abuse Was Not Priority

During the proceedings, the court heard disturbing communications between the husband and one of the accused abusers, Keith Fotheringham. Fotheringham, a 59-year-old university technician from Dundee, has already admitted his part in the abuse. He sent the husband drugs disguised inside a signed Sting CD in August 2025. In response to Fotheringham's question about guilt, the husband stated that the abuse was not his number one priority because he had a whole life going on around him.

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The husband described the abusers as an exciting and erotic part of his life that he enjoyed but insisted they could not interfere with his other responsibilities. He told Fotheringham that if the man lived closer, the situation would be different. This testimony highlights the calculated nature of the husband's double life, which prosecutors described as masked in respectability while hiding dark and depraved secrets.

Forensic Evidence Confirms Drug Administration

Scientific analysis provided concrete evidence of the coercion involved. Dr. Vincent Cirimele, a leading international toxicologist based in Strasbourg, examined an 8cm section of the wife's hair provided by police. The analysis revealed traces of ketamine, cocaine, sleep-inducing drugs, and antidepressants. None of these substances were prescribed by the wife's general practitioner, confirming their illicit use in the context of the alleged crimes.

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Dr. Cirimele testified that ketamine possesses amnesic, hypnotic, and hallucinogenic properties. The drug can cause a separation of the body and mind, dizziness, confusion, and agitation. Crucially, its amnesic effects can erase memories of events that occurred while under its influence, rendering the victim unable to recall the abuses suffered during her unconscious state.

Specific Allegations Against Defendant Paramedic

Among the nine men on trial is Jonathan Kirk, a 43-year-old senior paramedic from Stockport. Kirk is accused of two rapes against the unconscious woman in August 2025. The court heard that Kirk took an Uber taxi to the marital home in the early hours of August 17, 2025. Jurors were shown a series of images and videos taken by the husband, allegedly capturing Kirk's sexual abuse of the wife during a 27-minute visit.

Kirk is one of several high-profile defendants facing serious charges. The group includes David Graves, a 60-year-old sales representative; Robert Stewart, a 70-year-old retired DJ; and Mohammed Sabir, a 29-year-old recruitment consultant. Other defendants include Alan Keelan, a 42-year-old youth football coach; Jordan Wallace, a 31-year-old dog walker; Philip Wild, a 58-year-old taxi driver; Richard Townsend, a 38-year-old metal worker; and Daniel Rayner, a 42-year-old mechanic.

Guilty Pleas and Ongoing Legal Proceedings

While the nine men currently on trial deny various sexual offenses, four other individuals have already pleaded guilty to a range of sex offenses. These individuals include Karl Lindsay, a 56-year-old from Taunton; Graham Brougham, a 74-year-old from Northwich; Sean Peers, a 38-year-old from Stockport; and Keith Fotheringham. Their earlier admissions have helped establish the pattern of behavior that prosecutors argue defines the entire case.

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Prosecutor Louise Oakley KC opened the case by stating that the men on trial derived sexual gratification from the use and abuse of the victim. She described the woman as being given a cocktail of stupefying drugs, leaving her vulnerable to a group whose depravity had no bounds. The case continues as the jury considers the evidence against the remaining defendants, who are accused of participating in a coordinated abuse scheme over two decades.