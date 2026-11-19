West Virginia fell in heartbreaking fashion on Wednesday night to the Kansas Jayhawks in the semifinal round of the Player Era 8 Tournament in Vegas. As always,

Nov 18, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; West Virginia guard Miles Sadler reacts after a play during the second half against Kansas in a semifinal game of the Players Era Eight tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect West Virginia fell in heartbreaking fashion on Wednesday night to the Kansas Jayhawks in the semifinal round of the Player Era 8 Tournament in Vegas. Wow. Just wow. I mean, honestly, I am speechless, and depending on who you ask, that in itself is remarkable.

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Kansas had zero answers for him, especially when he put the ball on the deck and got downhill. He is so fast that if you hesitate for even a millisecond, you might as well just start trotting down to the other end of the floor. The stock was already super high for the talented true freshman, but after a 34-point night...whew. He's already making his case as the best point guard in college basketball.

It's been a rough start to the year for Bizjack offensively, despite reaching double figures in four of his first five games. The shot just isn't falling for him at the moment, and for WVU to knock off ranked teams, they need him to have an impact to some degree. Last night against Kansas, he went a measly 2/13 from the field and a forgettable 0/8 from downtown.

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It's not time to sound the alarm yet, but the sooner he starts knocking down shots, the better. I was going to mention free-throw shooting because the Mountaineers have been lights-out this season at the line, but Somerville's performance was huge. He was the only other Mountaineer to finish the night with double figures, pouring in 16 points on 4/10 shooting from three-point range.

A big confidence-boosting type of game for him and also for Ross Hodge to have trust in him in crucial moments. Look, there were a billion calls in this game that I think were a little too ticky-tack for my liking, and really, that's on both teams. There was almost no flow to the game whatsoever because neither team was allowed to play with physicality.

That being said, there were also a bunch of really bad fouls committed by the Mountaineers, most of which were guys just having poor discipline, leaving their feet too early on a shooter or trying to still make a defensive play when they were already beat and out of position. That wasn't really the case in the previous game against Auburn.

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.