The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-6, 2-3) fell to the No. 20 Houston Cougars (8-3, 5-3) on Saturday, 34-31, at Mountaineer Field. For the second time in three

West Virginia University running back Cam Cook breaks free from a pair of Houston defenders in the third quarter at Mountaineer Field. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI The West Virginia Mountaineers fell to the No. 20 Houston Cougars on Saturday, 34-31, at Mountaineer Field.

For the second time in three weeks, the Mountaineers had another win slip through their grasp. WVU held a third-quarter lead in both contests only to be shut out in the fourth. The Mountaineers are now riding a three-game losing streak.

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West Virginia University running back Cam Cook | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI After falling short of the 100-yard rushing mark in three of his previous four contests, Cook powered his way to 131 rushing yards and a touchdown Saturday afternoon. WVU has leaned heavily on its running game this season, and with redshirt sophomore quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. battling through an injury against the Cougars, Cook stepped up.

The senior fought for every yard, taking some pressure off QB1 as the Mountaineers continued their fight for bowl eligibility. It was a much-needed effort after the team rushed for 35 yards a week prior. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

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Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. The success of the running game will naturally limit the numbers through the air, but when called upon, a significant area of the passing attack has struggled in critical moments. It's been a mixed bag of issues, whether receivers can't break free from coverage, dropped passes, poor pass protection or questionable play calling.

All of those issues have surfaced at inopportune moments and were evident against Houston. In the second half, West Virginia had opportunities to build on its lead, but the lack of execution within the passing game limited the offense. There were bad reads, breakdowns in protection and the receivers' inability to create separation. The lack of seperation became particularly evident when sophomore backup quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. took the field.

Without the threat of Hawkins scrambling, the Cougars were able to play man coverage on the outside and didn't allow a completion during the final two drives. The Mountaineers finished the day with 134 passing yards.

However, this group has shown its potential, recording 464 passing yards and three touchdowns against Cincinnati. Hawkins also had a strong performance on the road against Texas Tech, completing 11 of 15 passes for 303 yards and a touchdown.

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West Virginia University quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI While this may seem like a bit of a contradiction considering Hawkins is part of the passing attack, he's been a pivotal piece of WVU's rushing game. Hawkins eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards on the season after running for 98 yards on an injured ankle against the Cougars.

Naturally, some of the inaccuracies on Hawkins' throws Saturday could be attributed to the ankle injury, but he still delivered some solid passes. Playing through injury showed toughness and deserves a bump in his stock. Hawkins suffered the injury the previous week in the loss to Kansas. He worked to get onto the field for the final home game of the season, but reaggravated the injury late in the contest and was unable to finish the final two drives.

The Mountaineers' bowl stock received a boost when it was announced that Houston's starting quarterback, Conner Weigman, would be unavailable for the game. Nonetheless, following the loss, West Virginia's bowl hopes took a significant hit. The Mountaineers will have to defeat No. 2 Utah on the road Friday night to reach bowl eligibility.