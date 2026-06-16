Stock Up, Stock Down: Five Hornets Draft Prospects

One week before the draft, five prospects I'm buying or selling.

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg on the court during the first half of the NCAA national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, April 6, 2026.

| Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images With the NBA Draft now just a week away, it feels like the perfect time to take stock of five prospects who appear to be in play for thewith their two top-20 selections. Based on both my intuition and the types of players President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson and his brain trust seem, these are the prospects whose stock I am buying or selling as Charlotte looks to snap the NBA’s longest active playoff drought.. is on the board at pick No. 14 and Charlotte passes on him.

While he is currently shooting up draft boards and mock drafts nationally, I think it is as simple as this: if Johnson is there, the Hornets will most likely make him their first selection. The more I have dug into Johnson’s game, the more I believe he is best deployed as a center at the NBA level, even if he is a bit undersized for the position.

He would give Charlotte so much of what it was missing from its bigs at times this past season. Johnson is a physical force on both ends of the floor and a really impressive mover for someone his size. He can switch onto smaller players, tag rollers in the paint, provide weak-side rim protection, and bring the type of defensive versatility, physicality, and, frankly, mass that Charlotte lacks at the moment. He is just a spectacular defensive prospect.

Offensively, he keeps things simple. Johnson took just 49 shots outside the paint during his sophomore season at Michigan and converted at a really high clip around the rim while also being a vacuum on the offensive glass. I am also a believer in his three-point shot long-term if he continues working on it and speeds up his windup a tad. Johnson would be a home-run selection for Charlotte.

A center rotation featuring Moussa Diabaté, Johnson, and Ryan Kalkbrenner would be a really strong starting point to kick off Charlotte’s offseason.heating up this past week, it is pretty clear the Hornets value that sort of skill set and player archetype, which gives me a strong indication they would be fans of Steinbach does a lot of the same things that make Sabonis so effective offensively, just obviously not at the level of a two-time All-NBA player. The 20-year-old has a very bankable NBA offensive bag built around processing the game quickly, operating in short-roll situations, and making smart decisions with the ball in his hands.

He is also an elite rebounding prospect, an efficient scorer around the rim, and someone who can occasionally grab a rebound and push the ball in transition himself. What really stands out, though, is his connective passing. Steinbach consistently makes quick, decisive reads and keeps the offense moving without needing a high volume of touches. Sabonis is clearly the better player and more proven commodity, but the similarities in their skill sets are easy to see.

That is why it would not surprise me if Charlotte values Steinbach’s offensive profile and is willing to look past some of his defensive limitations, much like teams have with Sabonis throughout his career. Certainly an intriguing player for Charlotte to consider, probably more so at pick No. 18 than with its first selection.

But with the Hornets' first pick likely being used on a center or forward, selecting Quaintance immediately after that just does not seem particularly likely to me. There is also no real indication he is going to be an outside-shooting big at the NBA level, or even much of a mid-range threat.

Quaintance shot under 50% from the free-throw line during his two college seasons, so the idea of pairing him with Diabaté, giving Charlotte two undersized non-shooting centers, does not completely track either. Beyond that, Quaintance is still fairly raw offensively as a scorer and screener. As I have written about before, Charlotte seems to value prospects with proven, discrete NBA skill sets that it feels confident will translate cleanly to its roster.

Quaintance is still a major question mark in terms of where his development currently stands after playing just four games at Kentucky this past season, and of course, there are the long-term concerns surrounding his right knee as well. I just do not see Charlotte going in this direction at No. 14, and taking two bigs by selecting him at No. 18 feels unlikely to me too.

Because of that, I am selling my stock on the idea of Charlotte selecting Quaintance in this draft cycle. If I had to put a percentage on it, I would say there is about a 85% chance Charlotte’s first selection will be one of Johnson, Steinbach, orIt may have seemed unlikely a month ago, or even a few weeks ago, that Lendeborg would still be available when Charlotte picks, but I could definitely see it happening a week from now, especially if Johnson continues climbing draft boards and ultimately goes ahead of his former Michigan teammate.as a prospect, and I have no doubt Charlotte will be as well.

As we just saw with the New York Knicks winning the championship, having an excess of players who can dribble, pass, and shoot with great positional size is incredibly valuable, and Lendeborg does all of those things while also being an excellent switch defender and playmaker on that end. He posted impressive steal and block rates at Michigan last season while once again bringing the type of connective passing Charlotte Head Coach Charles Lee covets in his scheme.

It is hard not to like a polished, highly skilled forward who would probably be as plug-and-play into Charlotte’s rotation as any player in the Hornets’ range. The 19-year-old forward has been linked to Charlotte for a few months now at either one of its selections, but this is more of a roster-construction read for me than anything else.

Drafting someone like López would be making another long-term developmental bet on a forward, and it would almost feel like giving up on Tidjane Salaün figuring things out. López would essentially be stepping into the same developmental lane as Salaün, a role that likely is not going to receive many minutes with Charlotte if the roster is fully healthy.

That would be a fairly strong indictment of where Salaün stands, and I do not think this front office is there yet. Beyond that, López still has many unbaked parts to his two-way game. His defensive attentiveness, jump shot, handle, and overall shot creation all need further development.

There is definitely talent there, and the frame is certainly intriguing, but he projects much more as a long-term project than someone who is going to help Charlotte win basketball games in the near future. EVAN CAMPOS Evan Campos is one of the sports editors for Niner Times, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte’s student publication, and has been covering Charlotte 49ers athletics and Charlotte professional teams since joining the staff.

He is a Charlotte native and a communication studies major with a minor in journalism. Evan also contributes to the Two-Point Conversion NFL Substack and co-hosts the Cross Pod, an NBA podcast on YouTube.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

3 Sleeper Picks the Clippers Can Target if They Trade Down in the DraftMoving further down the lottery remains an option for the LA Clippers in the draft.

Read more »

3,600 stock trades in 3 months: Breaking down Trump's flurry of investment movesPresident Trump's investment accounts traded between $212 million and $695 million in stocks and other securities in the first three months of the year — an unprecedented sum for a sitting president.

Read more »

This Wear-away Nike Dunk Low Chronicles Kobe Bryant's Trade From the Hornets to LakersA Nike Dunk Low remastered for Kobe Bryant will tell the story of his trade from the Hornets to Lakers through a wear-away upper. Find out how to buy the sneaker here.

Read more »

Five Sleeper NFL Draft Picks Already Putting Pressure on Coaches to Change the Depth ChartSeveral NFL teams begin mandatory minicamp this week. All 32 organizations have concluded OTAs (Organized Team Activities). Rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft clas

Read more »