The Hokies moved to 5-0 off a 17-point win against Richmond at home.

After taking a commanding 41-23 advantage into halftime, Virginia Tech surrendered 15 unanswered points to open the second half, allowing the Spiders to pull within three — but the Hokies responded with a 14-3 run of their own, eventually cruising to a 17-point victory.

Guard Ben Hammond and forward Amani Hansberry led Virginia Tech with 15 points apiece, while guard Jaylen Curry added 14. Guard Tyler Johnson recorded the Hokies' first double-double of the season, totaling 10 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. With the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic looming, here's a look at what's trending up and down for Mike Young's squad following Monday's victory.

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After Virginia Tech's starters accounted for 86 of its 93 points against Iowa, the Hokies received a much-needed boost from their reserves Monday. Virginia Tech's bench contributed 29 points on 11-of-16 shooting , including a 6-of-9 showing from beyond the arc. Richmond's reserves, meanwhile, managed just 10 points. Efrem "Butta" Johnson provided nine points on three first-half triples, while Kuol Atak added six points on 2-of-3 shooting from deep in just eight minutes.

Tyler Johnson also played a significant role, recording his second career double-double with 10 points and a season-high 11 rebounds. He added three assists and two steals without committing a turnover. The junior is averaging 8.4 points and eight rebounds through five games, providing valuable production despite transitioning to a reserve role.

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"Just that tough glue guy that does all the things that may not show up in the box score," Young said of Johnson. Hammond entered halftime scoreless, missing all seven of his field-goal attempts. His struggles continued with another miss to open the second half, but the junior eventually found his rhythm.

Hammond scored 15 second-half points on 6-of-8 shooting following his eighth miss, finishing with seven assists to accompany his scoring His resurgence proved particularly important following Richmond's 17-0 run; Hammond helped Virginia Tech rebuild its advantage to 14 points.

"You look at the numbers; he was fine," Tyler Johnson said. "It just wasn't falling. He had assists, steals; he was doing everything.

"Despite leading wire-to-wire, Virginia Tech's opening minutes of the second half left plenty to be desired. The Hokies surrendered 15 consecutive points in just 2:40, allowing Richmond to turn an 18-point halftime deficit into a one-possession contest. Richmond ultimately shot 63% from the field after halftime, outscoring Virginia Tech 45-44 over the final 20 minutes.

"It infuriates me," Young said. "But we're all susceptible to it. Bad coaching. Got to have them more jazzed up coming out of the locker room.

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" Virginia Tech responded emphatically, outscoring Richmond 14-3 to regain a double-digit advantage. Still, the lapse raises questions about the Hokies' ability to maintain their intensity over a full 40 minutes. Trending Down: Jaylen Curry's Offensive Efficiency Although Curry finished with 14 points, his shooting struggles continued Monday. The Oklahoma State transfer connected on three of his first four attempts but missed five consecutive shots afterward, ultimately finishing 4-of-11 from the field.

It's important to note that Curry is still recovering from an ankle injury sustained in the waning minutes of regulation in Tech's 93-88 win over Iowa on Nov. 8. Curry also committed a team-high three turnovers and recorded a minus-three plus-minus, making him the only Virginia Tech starter with a negative mark. Young expressed concern about the shot selection of his guards, particularly early in possessions.

"I'm not going to handcuff them very much because they are really good scorers," Young said. "But I'm still battling with it a little bit. "Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position that he has held since July 2025. Hughes is a junior at Virginia Tech majoring in sports media and analytics.

He also serves as the open-wheel correspondent for the motorsports outlet Steering Wheel Nation, where he has written on Formula 1, the NTT IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Hughes has previously authored bylines in 3304 Sports, Virginia Tech's multimedia student journalism outlet.