The stock market saw a surge on February 12, 2025, despite a hotter-than-expected January producer price index (PPI) report and President Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs. While some PPI components declined, signaling a potential softening in consumer prices, Trump's tariff order initially spurred uncertainty. However, the market rallied on relief that the tariffs wouldn't take immediate effect and optimism over a possible resolution to the escalating trade tensions. This rally comes amidst a broader economic context of slowing GDP growth and geopolitical concerns.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the opening bell in New York City on February 12, 2025. Humans are forward-looking creatures. This allows us to plan for the future, increasing our chances of survival and success, but can also bog us down as we get mired in anxiety and inaction. The monthly reading of the U.S. producer price index for January came in slightly hotter than forecast.

But some components in the PPI dropped in cost, which could lead to a soft personal consumption expenditure prices index report, according to Citigroup estimates. Meanwhile, despite U.S. President Donald Trump signing an executive order for reciprocal tariffs, he held off from hitting countries with levies immediately. Eventually, optimism and relief won over fears and worries, rallying stocks. It could be a case of 'tomorrow will be better' or 'we'll deal with tomorrow's problems tomorrow.' As much as we plan for and project into the future, there are things only tomorrow will tell. Under the plan, the U.S. will treat other countries' non-tariff policies, such as value-added taxes, as unfair trade practices that warrant tariffs in response, Trump said. The reciprocal tariffs will only take effect after the White House studies the appropriate tariff levels for each affected country. Modi said at a joint press conference with Trump on Thursday. As for Trump's reciprocal tariffs, signed hours just before his meeting with Modi, the U.S. would simply charge the same tariff rates that India charges, Trump said, while the trade deficit with India could be addressed with the sale of oil and gas.The stock market rallied on the back a rally in tech stocks and relief that Trump's reciprocal tariffs weren't kicking in immediately. The for the year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday. For the month, wholesale prices rose 0.4%, higher than the Dow Jones estimate for 0.3%. Despite the higher-than-expected reading, there are signs in the report prices may be cooling. Physician care, for instance, fell 0.5%, while domestic airfares declined by 0.3% and brokerage services prices were off 2.2%.showed Friday. However, authorities expect gross domestic product growth to slow in 2025 to between 1% and 3%. The country's There are three major risks to the stock market, according to Piper Sandler. The investment firm drew that conclusion after looking at 27 instances of corrections in the S&P 500 over the past 60 years. This time, one threat, in particular, has the U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a joint press conference after their summit on July 16, 2018, in Helsinki, Finland.U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he spoke to both Russia President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the phone, and that both leaders said they wanted peace. Trump said he instructed U.S. officials to begin peace talks immediately. Before Trump's announcement, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth had poured cold water on Ukraine's hopes of joining military alliance NATO and of regaining lost territories after Russia's 2014 invasion of Crimea. Ukraine is waking up to the hard reality that its biggest ally and benefactor, the U.S., could ask the country to pay a high price for peace. Beyond Kyiv, Ukraine's allies in Europe appear to have been stunned by Trump's unilateral move, with the continent's top officials voicing concerns that they could be left on the sidelines of the peace talks. Get the CNBC Daily Open report in your inbox every morning and keep up to date with the markets wherever you are





