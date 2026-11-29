The major benchmarks have slipped into correction territory.

dipped into correction territory in recent days after three years of significant gains. The artificial intelligence revolution has pushed the major indexes higher amid excitement about the technology's game-changing potential.

Companies driving this movement -- such as-- saw their stock prices take off. This buoyed investor interest in growth stocks in general, as these players benefit in booming market environments. This year, indexes and AI stocks continued to march higher, but the momentum wasn't as strong as it had been in the past. Moments of volatility and even declines emerged as investors started to worry about the general economy and issues specific to AI stocks.

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These problems amplified in recent times, amid turmoil at AI bellwether Nvidia and asMissed AI’s "Act 1"? Act 2 Could Be 15x Bigger. Most investors think they missed the AI boat because they didn't buy Nvidia in 2005. But according to our analysts, we’re only at the end of "Act 1"—the R&D phase.