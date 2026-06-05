Stock Market Boom Driven by AI Investment Fails to Lift Consumer Sentiment Amid Rising Inflation

The stock market continues to rally,driven by massive AI investments, but conSumer sentiment remains low due to rising inflation and cost-of-living concerns.

The stock market 's recent gains are being driven largely by investment in artificial intelligence, even as consumers express deep dissatisfaction with the economy. the benchmark S&P 500 has risen nearly 11% since the start of 2026,despite the war in Iran, the departure of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, the threat of possibly higher interest rates, and rising inflation.

Over the past year, the index has risen more than 28%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has been even more profitable, rising more than 16% since January and posting 40% gains over the past year. Jeff Buchbinder, chief equity strategist for LPL Financial, explained that the stock market is driven by corporate profits more than the broader economy.

He noted that massive investments in AI by tech companies are fueling huge gains in corporate profits, even as the economy grows at a modest pace and faces headwinds. Inflation has been on the rise, with the personal consumption expenditures price index reaching 3.8% in April, well above the Fed's 2% target. This is a significant jump from 2.4% in January before the war with Iran sent energy prices spiking.

Consumers are increasingly unhappy with the cost of living, and the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index dropped to 44.8 in May, lower than during the Great Recession and the COVID-19 lockdown. The index is now down 10% from a month ago and more than 14% from a year ago, marking the third straight month of decline. Joanne Hsu, the survey director, noted that 57% of consumers spontaneously mentioned high prices eroding their personal finances, up from 50% last month.

This sentiment suggests that optimism about AI and Wall Street's bullishness is not translating to Main Street. Chris Rupkey,chief economist at FWDBONDS, stated that sTock market record highs have no effect on cheering consumers up because most Americans have their money locked up in 401(k) retirement accounts and cannot draw on it to ease their current financial burdens.

Ryan Young, a senior economist at the Competitive Enterprise Institute,argued that consumer sentiment is pessimistically biased and not constantly tied to economic stagnation. He suggested that the record-low sentiment reflects people's feelings about politics rather than their personal financial conditions. Despite the stock market gains, Fresh pointed out that U.S. equities have underperformed international markets. While the U.S. had a 16% return, international markets had a 29% return, implying that the U.S. could have had an even better year.

Many analysts believe the AI boom still has room to grow. Cox highlighted that current spending on AI is twice that of the Manhattan Project, emphasizing the scale of investment. In the context of an election year, Republicans are fighting to retain control of Congress. The positive effects of a booming stock market for incumbents may be overshadowed by the negative impact of high inflation, which hurt the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris's campaign.

Steven Kates, an economist, noted that people are likely to focus more on inflation, budgetary constraints, and financial stress,although older, heavily invested individuals may feel wealthier from stock gains. The disconnect between Wall Street's rally and Main Street's struggles underscores the complex economic landscape where corporate profits and consumer sentiment diverge sharply





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