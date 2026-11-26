County emergency officials issued an evacuation warning in one coastal neighborhood, but the conditions on the eastern shoreline were less threatening.

Trinity AudioViolent surf and flooding plagued Stinson Beach on Wednesday as another round of king tides menaced Marin County shorelines. County emergency officials issued an evacuation warning for the Calles neighborhood of Stinson Beach at 9:30 a.m. High tide hit the beach at about 10:30 a.m. and was forecast to be 8.5 feet above sea level with 20- to 30-foot waves, according to the National Weather Service.

“From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, a series of high-energy waves came over the Calles beachfront and carried water, sand and debris down all of the Calles,” Marin County spokesperson Laine Hendricks said. “Calle del Arroyo also flooded. ” Two people reported minor injuries and a third person was unhurt after being struck by a wave, Hendricks said. No other injuries were reported.

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By noon, the evacuation warning was replaced with a stay-at-home order. Residents were instructed to remain there for the next four hours. The order did not include other parts of Stinson Beach, such as Patios and Seadrift. Ten local, state and federal agencies helped the Stinson Beach Fire Protection District assist injured people, canvass the neighborhood, help with evacuations and remove debris, Hendricks said.