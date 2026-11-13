Sting Is Officially a Latin Grammy Winner

The rocker won Best Pop/Rock Song for his work on Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso's latest album.

has officially won his first Latin Grammy award. The rocker nabbed the award for Best Pop/Rock song for his feature on Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso’s song, “Hasta Jesús Tuvo Un Mal Día” from their latest album The former Police frontman was not at the awards ceremony to accept the award.

Instead, Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso collected the Latin Grammy and made sure to thank him.

Also read Latin Grammy Awards 2024: Complete List of Winners in Las Vegas

“Sting was instrumental in helping us through this whole process,” Amoroso said of recording. “He gave us his warmth, his space. We have Sting to thank for this glory. We love him with all of our heart.

”Bob Dylan’s Meeting With Pope Leo: People Fixated on the Hood, But the Hands Spoke VolumesIt could be the first of many Latin Grammys for Sting tonight.

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“Hasta Jesús Tuvo Un Mal Día” is up for Song of the Year, andInstagram to explain how he “helped” Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso grapple with their newfound fame during a wellness retreat at a “secretive” holistic Free Spirits Center. While there, the duo underwent a “transcendent 12-step program” that helped formulate, an album “which confronts the twelve internal conflicts that pushed them to their breaking point,” according to a press release.

If that sounds a bit ridiculous and over-the-top, it’s by design. Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso are Latin pop’s designated mischief makers, who are fully committed to the bit. DC Studios Shocker: James Gunn, Peter Safran Stepping Down with Marvel Alum Jeremy Latcham to Take OverIn Viral Stunt, Hundreds Try and Fail to Move Anish Kapoor’s ‘Bean’ Seven Inches to the Left, To Help the Man Supposedly Trapped Inside