A 102-year-old artist in Bryn Mawr still paints from his refurbished horse stable-turned-art studio. Plus, an Inquirer analysis into the frequency of John Fetterman's Fox News appearances.

Good morning, Philly. Expect partly cloudy skies with a high near 54. In our main Sunday read, meet the 102-year-old artist staying sharp from a creative art studio in Bryn Mawr .

And after two months away, Sen. John Fetterman is back on Fox News. An Inquirer analysis tracks his growing presence on the network . — Paola Pérez If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here .

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Creativity still calls John Costanza and his late wife, Mary, met at Temple University’s School of Art and Architecture in the late 1940s. They strove to make the world better through their art, cultivating creativity together in their backyard art studio and home for decades. In Constanza’s own words: “We were in the etching studio, and she would ask me if I would help her. And I did, for the rest of her life.