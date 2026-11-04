Stick Season 2 Earns Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score After November 4 Premiere

Apple TV+ comedy Stick returns with a perfect 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. The second season premieres November 4, improving on the first season's rating.

The Apple TV+ series Stick has returned for its second season with critical acclaim that surpasses its predecessor. The show premiered on November 4, marking the official return of disgraced former professional golfer Pryce Cahill to the screen. Critics have responded enthusiastically to the new installment, establishing a flawless reputation upon release.

Critical Acclaim Surpasses Previous Ratings

Stick season 2 currently holds a rare perfect 100% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. This score is based on six reviews calculated at the time of publication. The achievement represents a significant improvement over the first season, which held an already strong 81% Certified Fresh rating. The new score sets a new high for the entire series run.

Also read The Mosquito Bowl Audience Score Surges Past Critics on Rotten Tomatoes

Owen Wilson Leads Redemption Arc Plot

Owen Wilson portrays Pryce Cahill, a character whose life is crumbling as he seeks redemption through coaching. He mentors Santi, a young prodigy who is beginning to achieve professional stardom under his guidance. As the narrative unfolds, Pryce begins to consider a potential comeback to the sport himself. This personal ambition develops alongside his efforts to help his student succeed in the professional circuit.

Timothy Olyphant Returns as Manipulative Rival

Timothy Olyphant returns to the cast as Clark Ross, Pryce's former rival. In this new season, Ross plays a more manipulative role in Pryce's life. His actions create tension and conflict as Pryce navigates his dual goals of coaching success and personal rehabilitation. The dynamic between these two characters drives much of the dramatic weight in the storyline.

Advertisement

Series Details and Production Team

Stick is classified as a Comedy series with a TV-MA rating. The show was created by Jason Keller and produced by Bill Callahan, Christopher Moynihan, Guymon Casady, Jason Keller, Lee Eisenberg, Owen Wilson, Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, and Natalie Sandy. The series is available exclusively on the Apple TV+ network. A second season was confirmed with a release date of June 4, 2025, for future episodes or related content.

What Comes Next for the Golf Drama

The immediate impact of the perfect score suggests strong audience interest in the renewed narrative. Viewers can expect continued exploration of healing and second chances as central themes. The show maintains its focus on the intersection of sports pressure and personal growth. Future developments will likely see Pryce and Santi face new challenges on the golf course.