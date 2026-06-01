Stewart's Minimalist Courtside Style: The $43 Sweater and Cuffed Jeans Trend

Actress Stewart demonstrates the power of minimalist fashion with a simple sweater and black jeans, while celebrities like Brooke Shields and Eva Longoria spotlight affordable trends including cuffed jeans and summer capris.

Stewart has spent decades proving that great style does not have to be complicated. While many celebrities rely on statement pieces and bold trends, Stewart consistently returns to wardrobe basics that simply work.

Her latest courtside outfit is a perfect example: it all came down to black jeans and understated accessories. The look felt polished without trying too hard, proving that a simple sweater can make an entire outfit look effortlessly put-together. The sweater combines comfort and style in one easy piece. The ribbed knit texture gives it a more elevated feel than a basic sweatshirt, while the quarter-zip neckline adds structure and versatility.

The relaxed fit, longer length, and side slits make it easy to wear with everything from black denim and leggings to trousers and sneakers. It is exactly the kind of throw-on-and-go layer you will reach for all year long. Brooke Shields has confirmed what we have been noticing all season: cuffed jeans are officially a denim trend again. Practically every celebrity is wearing them right now, and you don't need a designer pair to get the look.

A similar version costs just $43. It is one of those subtle fashion tweaks that reviewers describe as very high quality and that looks three times the price in person. That is the kind of feedback that is welcome when a wardrobe staple costs less than $40. The sweater comes in the same soft gray shade Stewart wore, along with several other neutral colors that pair effortlessly with denim, leggings, and tailored pants alike.

Whether you are heading to brunch, running errands, or cheering from the sidelines, this layer is a versatile choice. Eva Longoria's summer capris look is just $30 on Amazon. Longoria reminds us that sometimes the chicest summer outfits are also the simplest. The actress recently stepped out in white capris that made the classic cropped silhouette feel polished, rich-looking, and very South of France.

You can recreate the look for just $30 on Amazon. At the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival, Rachel McAdams' wide-leg jeans style is so flattering on women over 45, showcasing a timeless denim silhouette that balances comfort and elegance





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Stewart Style Cuffed Jeans Trend Affordable Fashion Sweater Outfit Eva Longoria Capris Rachel Mcadams Wide-Leg Jeans Celebrity Street Style Minimalist Wardrobe Summer Fashion Denim Trends

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