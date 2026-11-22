Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes publicly denounces Donald Trump as a traitor following his 2025 sentence commutation, citing corruption and broken promises.

Stewart Rhodes has publicly declared his complete rejection of President Donald Trump, branding the commander-in-chief as a traitor and one of the worst figures in American history. This dramatic shift comes from the founder of the Oath Keepers, who previously wore a tattoo of the President on his arm and played a central role in the January 6 Capitol riot.

Rhodes Denounces Trump as Traitor

Rhodes sat at an Irving, Texas gastropub to deliver this repudiation, stating he is absolutely finished with the leader he once supported. The founder of the Oath Keepers considers Trump not just a traitor, but one of the very worst in our nation's history. This public break marks a significant fracture in the alliance between the far-right extremist group and the Republican presidential nominee.

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Despite receiving a commutation for his 18-year prison sentence after Trump returned to office in 2025, Rhodes claims the President lost the 2020 White House race to Democrat Joe Biden due to election fraud. However, he now attributes recent Democratic victories in Texas to Trump angering his own base. Rhodes stated that the lion's share of the loss is because Trump pissed off his own base.

The Mechanism of the Political Break

The initial裂痕 in the relationship began when the President issued pardons to hundreds of individuals incarcerated for their actions on January 6, 2021. While many received full pardons, Rhodes received only a commutation of his sentence. He identified this selective mercy as the first inkling that his former ally was no longer aligned with his cause.

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Rhodes also cited Trump's war with Iran as a violation of campaign promises to end foreign conflicts. Furthermore, he felt affronted when the administration dismissed advocates for releasing files related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, labeling them past supporters. Rhodes argued that these actions signaled a betrayal of the movement he helped build.

Allegations of Corruption and Pay-for-Play

The Oath Keepers founder accused the Trump administration of betraying the slogan Drain the swamp, which was central to the political rise of Donald Trump. Rhodes stated that his administration has been one of the most corrupt in U.S. history. He characterized the pardons as pay-for-play, asserting that everything within the government is driven by similar corrupt transactions.

Sam Jackson, an associate professor at the University at Albany who specializes in anti-government extremism, noted that Rhodes is not alone in this reversal. Jackson explained that these individuals went from seeing Trump as an ally to being co-opted by the very conspiracy they fought against. This shift points to a deeper consistency in their worldview, which sees global events driven by hidden, evil actors.

Background of the Oath Keepers Leader

Rhodes graduated from Yale Law School and previously worked for Ron Paul before founding the Oath Keepers in 2009. The group was established to encourage military and law enforcement personnel to resist unconstitutional orders. Prosecutors alleged that Rhodes and other members gathered weapons and organized trainings fueled by voter fraud conspiracies.

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Although Rhodes did not enter the Capitol building on January 6, 2021, he was convicted of seditious conspiracy and sentenced to 18 years. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta warned that Rhodes was dangerous due to his charisma. The judge noted that Rhodes would likely be ready to take up arms against the government upon release. Rhodes continues to view himself as a political prisoner who faced illegality during his trial.