Stewart & Pippen Jr.'s status for Grizzlies-Thunder: Injuries, Odds & How to Watch

Game date, time and location: Friday, Nov. 6, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee TV: DAZN, WATN ABC24 (Memphis), KSBI Channel 52 (Oklahoma) Radio: 92

Apr 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey and Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein reach for a rebound during the first quarter during game three for the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum.

Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe Grizzlies are 35-77 all-time in the regular season against the Pacers, including 22-34 at home and 13-43 on the road. The Grizzlies head into this regular season with somewhat of a blank slate.

Also read Nembhard scores 22, Nesmith hits a late 3-pointer to lead Pacers past Grizzlies 107-103

With Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane all playing for different teams, the Grizzlies have moved on to a young core surrounding No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer, 2024 No. 9 pick Zach Edey, 2025 No. 11 pick Cedric Coward and 2024 No. 39 pick Jaylen Wells, with veteran guard Ty Jerome running the show. The Thunder are coming off a season where they finished with a 64-18 record, good for the best record in the league.

They were eventually eliminated by the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals. This offseson, the Thunder drafted Aday Mara with the 12th pick and Bennett Stirtz with the 16th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

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Additionally, they traded Lugentz Dort and Aaron Wiggins to the Atlanta Hawks and Isaiah Joe to the Detroit Pistons. They also re-signed Isaiah Hartenstein and Kenrich Williams and gave Cason Wallace a contract extension. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

"Well, some of our passes were late and that allowed their pressure defense, then, to put two on the ball, but cut off their passing lanes, some of them were those. Others were directly off the dribble that we didn't handle their ball pressure that well, and we certainly didn't use it against them well enough.

"Twitter: @tropicalblanketAlex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.