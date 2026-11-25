“If you believe I can really drive or really see, get in the car with me and we’ll see what happens to us at the end,” he joked.

during a recent concert: speculation the star, blind since shortly after his birth, can actually see.earning a big laugh from the audience when he told them: “If you believe I can really drive or really see, get in the car with me and we’ll see what happens to us at the end.

” Wonder, 76, has been blind since approximately six weeks after his birth, when he developed permanent vision loss due to an eye condition linked to his premature delivery. @rapalert6/X Despite that, there have been many references — some jokes, some more serious — over the years about the possibility Wonder can actually see behind those trademark dark sunglasses.

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American comedian Anthony Anderson revealed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in 2016 that he’d once challenged Wonder to a basketball game. Stevie Wonder shakes hands with fans outside the Blythswood Hotel in Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 11, 2026. Some on-stage moments from the star — like the time he was caught on camera catching a falling microphone stand during a performance — added further fuel to the fire.

Wonder himself even played up the speculation at times, telling TMZ in 2017: “This year, I will reveal the truth. ” In 2019, basketball great Shaquille O’Neal shared a story of his own, alleging Wonder recognized him when they were in an elevator together. Stevie Wonder embraces his first wife, Syreeta Wright, after their wedding at Bernette Baptist Church in Detroit in 1970. This isn’t the first time Wonder has addressed speculation about his vision while on stage.

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During a , he asked the crowd: “You know there have been rumors about me seeing and all that? But seriously, you know the truth. ”“Truth is, shortly after my birth, I became blind,” Wonder continued.

“Now, that was a blessing because it’s allowed me to see the world in the vision of truth, of sight. See people in the spirit of them, not how they look. Not what color they are, but what color is their spirit? ”Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations.

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@rapalert6/X Stevie Wonder shakes hands with fans outside the Blythswood Hotel in Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 11, 2026. Stevie Wonder embraces his first wife, Syreeta Wright, after their wedding at Bernette Baptist Church in Detroit in 1970.