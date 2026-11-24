Stevie Wonder addresses persistent conspiracy theories about his blindness during a Chicago performance, sharing anecdotes about celebrities who once believed he could see.

Legendary musician Stevie Wonder addressed long-standing rumors regarding his vision during a live performance in Chicago on November 21. The singer took a break between playing his hits to sit at his piano and laugh off internet speculation that he might actually be able to see.

Direct Response To Viral Rumors

Wonder acknowledged the persistent jokes and conspiracy theories that have circulated online for years. He stated clearly that he has seen and heard all the claims about him not being blind. Rather than ignoring the noise, he chose to address it directly with his audience at the United Center over the weekend.

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Kevin Hart Driving Anecdote

During his address, Wonder shared a funny story about comedian Kevin Hart. He revealed that Hart spent most of his life thinking Wonder could see and drive. Hart once invited Wonder to hear a new song stored on a tape in his car.

Hart instructed Wonder to sit in the passenger side while he took the driver seat. He started the engine, inserted the tape, and began driving down the driveway. Wonder screamed in fear, asking what he was doing. Hart simply laughed and said he got him.

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Shaquille O Neal Elevator Story

Wonder also recalled a time when he and Shaquille O Neal lived in the same building. This was back in 2019 when Shaq played for the Los Angeles Lakers. The legend of Stevie Wonder might not be blind often features this story.

Shaquille O Neal described how Stevie walked into their building elevator by himself. Stevie pressed the button for his floor and walked to his apartment. Shaq said Stevie greeted him with what is up, Shaq before the elevator ride.

Legacy And Fan Reaction

These stories highlight how celebrity interactions have fueled internet lore. Fans often discuss these moments in comments sections online. The anecdotes show the human side of a global music icon.

Wonder used the platform to connect with fans through humor. His performance continued after the brief interlude. The event in Chicago demonstrated his ability to handle controversy with grace and laughter.