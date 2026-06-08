Stevie Nicks gives notable donation to USC — here's why

Stevie Nicks just gave a big donation to USC for a special reason.

University of Southern Californiafor an endowed chair at the Keck School of Medicine at USC. The funds are for the"Caruso Department of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery.

" The chair pays tribute to Dr. Joseph Sugerman, the doctor who has served as Nicks' personal ear, nose and throat specialist. "Through late nights on the road, years of touring, hours in the recording studio, I always knew I could count on Dr. Sugerman to be there to help keep my voice healthy, just as he does for his other patients," she said in a statement.

"I am thrilled to have this opportunity to acknowledge his talent and insights and mark his many years of outstanding practice. " So, who will be the inaugural holder of the endowed chair? That's Dr. Michael M. Johns, the director of the USC Voice Center.

"I am touched and humbled by the support of my patients who have extended themselves to create this endowed chair, which will be dedicated to advancing vocal medicine," Dr. SugermanIt's a sweet move to see Nicks honor the doctor who helped keep her legendary voice perfect for so long.





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

USC Four-Star Receiver Commit Quentin Hale Updates RecruitmentCorona Centennial (Calif.) four-star receiver Quentin Hale is one of the crown jewels of the USC Trojans 2027 recruiting class. Hale, the No. 50 overall prospe

Read more »

USC Trojans Trending Toward Elite Recruiting Class During Official Visit SeasonUSC won’t generate a ton of noise this summer on the recruiting front because a majority of its class has been assembled before the official season began. Howe

Read more »

Winners and Losers From USC's Shutout Loss to North CarolinaThe USC Trojans looked like a well-oiled machine on the baseball diamond before Game 2 of the Chapel Hill regional. USC emerged as an offensive juggernaut in sc

Read more »

Andy Stankiewicz Sounds Off on USC's Performance in Loss to North CarolinaThe USC Trojans baseball team received an extended stay in Chapel Hill. But for the wrong reason, as they took the Game 2 loss to North Carolina 4-0, which now

Read more »