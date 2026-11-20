Sebastian Martinez, a 20-year-old Stevens Institute of Technology student, faces criminal charges after allegedly assaulting a female classmate in a Hoboken apartment on Oct. 22.

Sebastian Martinez, a 20-year-old student at Stevens Institute of Technology, faces serious criminal allegations following a violent incident that occurred inside an off-campus apartment in Hoboken, New Jersey. The alleged assault targeted a female classmate and began around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 22, leading to an active police investigation and multiple charges against the student.

Allegations of Violent Attack in Apartment

Court documents and police affidavits detail how Martinez invited the woman to the Garden Street residence for the purpose of studying. Upon her arrival, Martinez appeared to be both drunk and high, according to the sworn statements provided to authorities. He instructed the female student to enter his bedroom and undress, promising that they would engage in consensual sexual activity.

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Instead of proceeding with intimacy, Martinez allegedly locked the bedroom door and abruptly changed his demeanor. The affidavit states that he became threatening and aggressive, grabbing the woman by the neck with both hands. He reportedly told her, If you do not do what I say tonight, I am going to kill you.

The physical assault intensified rapidly, involving severe violence. Martinez allegedly choked the woman, slapped and punched her in the face, and slammed her head into the wall. He also placed her in an arm bar, a hold that applies intense pressure to the elbow, and ripped out clumps of her hair during the attack.

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Threats and Escalation During Assault

At a critical moment in the ordeal, Martinez realized his roommates were awake and went to the door to listen to the other residents. Seizing the opportunity, the victim managed to text one of the housemates for help. When Martinez discovered this action, he issued a direct terroristic threat.

According to the court docs, Martinez told the victim, You got my roommates involved. I am going to kill you. You have 17 hours to say goodbye to your family. This statement was recorded in the police affidavit as evidence of the severity of the situation and the intent to harm.

Escape and Medical Treatment for Injuries

Despite the intense physical domination and verbal threats, the woman managed to push Martinez away. She walked over to his desk and was subsequently allowed to leave the apartment. She immediately sought medical attention at a nearby hospital, where she was treated for multiple serious injuries.

Medical reports filed with the court confirm that the victim suffered a deviated septum, a cut to the lower lip, and significant pain and bruising to her left breast. These physical damages corroborate the account of the violent struggle described in the police investigation documents.

Charges and Institutional Response

Martinez is now facing a range of serious criminal charges stemming from the incident. The charges include assault, terroristic threats, and possession of a false government ID. The Hoboken Police Department is actively handling the legal proceedings as the case moves through the judicial system.

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Stevens Institute of Technology has acknowledged the incident but has maintained a strict boundary regarding public commentary. The university stated it cannot comment further due to the sensitive nature of the matter and the ongoing investigation by external law enforcement agencies.

Official statements from the institution emphasize that the safety and well-being of the student body and the broader Stevens community remain their highest priority. The university confirmed awareness of the off-campus incident involving two Stevens students but deferred all details to the police and prosecutors.

Legal experts note that the combination of physical violence, specific threats of death, and the use of a false ID presents a complex legal landscape for the defense and prosecution. The outcome of the case will likely depend on the credibility of the victim's testimony supported by the medical evidence and witness statements from the housemates.

Community members and student organizations are closely watching the developments, with many calling for transparency and accountability from both the legal system and the educational institution. The incident has sparked broader conversations about student safety and the handling of off-campus crimes involving enrolled students.