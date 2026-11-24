The U.S. Marshals Service and Stevens County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 45-year-old man accused of firing at deputies responding to a reported burglary in Stevens County on Sunday.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 45-year-old man accused of firing at deputies responding to a reported burglary in Stevens County on Nov. 23.

The U.S. Marshals Service and Stevens County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 45-year-old man accused of firing at deputies responding to a reported burglary in Stevens County on Sunday. Deputies were responding to reports of trespassing and a burglary in progress near Waitts Lake Road and Red Marble Road when they saw a suspect farther up the road, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

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The suspect, identified as Ronald Rutledge, allegedly fired at deputies with a rifle and fled in a stolen white 2018 Polaris Ranger. He is wanted on charges of attempted aggravated murder in the first degree, unlawful possession of a firearm in the first degree, and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle. He also has an outstanding felony arrest warrant issued by the Washington State Department of Corrections.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $3,500 for information that directly leads to Rutledge’s arrest. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him or the stolen vehicle should not approach and should call 911. Tips can also be emailed to usmstips@usdoj.gov or called in to the U.S. Marshals Service’s 24-hour tip line at 1-877-926-8332.

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