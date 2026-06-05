Steven Spielberg Surprises Pub-Goers with Appearance at The Devonshire in London

Steven Spielberg made a surprise appearance at The Devonshire in London on Thursday night to celebrate the release of his latest film, Disclosure Day. The film has received widespread critical acclaim, with many praising Emily Blunt's performance and the film's blend of science fiction, mystery and romance.

Steven Spielberg made a surprise appearance at The Devonshire in London on Thursday night to celebrate the release of his latest film, Disclosure Day . The award-winning director, 79, enjoyed a pint of Guinness as he toasted the success of his latest film, receiving rave reviews.

Disclosure Day has been lauded as his 'best film in 20 years' in first reviews, ahead of its release on June 12. The film stars Emily Blunt as Margaret Fairchild, a Kansas City meteorologist and former journalist at the centre of a massive government conspiracy unraveling. Emily's performance has been praised as 'incredible' as she stars alongside Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo in the David Koepp screenplay.

Colman Domingo, who stars as Hugo Wakefield in the science fiction movie, joined Spielberg at the pub quiz and stayed to celebrate the release of their film. Disclosure Day marks the 37th film that Spielberg has directed. A synopsis for the film reads: 'If you found out we weren't alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you?

'This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to... Disclosure Day.

' Spielberg's fascination with UFOs and outer space began in childhood, when his father woke him one night to watch the Perseid meteor shower from a field near their home in Haddon Heights, New Jersey. That early wonder inspired his first amateur film project at just 17, a 1964 feature-length sci-fi movie called Firelight, which he screened at a local Phoenix theater for family and friends, charging $1 per ticket.

It was first reported in April 2024, that Spielberg's next project would be a UFO movie, with filming taking place from February to May 2025 in New York, New Jersey and Atlanta. The film has received widespread critical acclaim, with many praising Emily Blunt's performance and the film's blend of science fiction, mystery and romance. Collider's Editor-in-Chief, Steven Weintraub, wrote: 'In a shock to absolutely no one, Steven Spielberg has delivered another towering home run with Disclosure Day.

'I could go on and on about what I loved, but I was lucky enough to see the movie knowing almost nothing, and I strongly recommend you do the same. Stop watching the trailers. The one thing I will say: Emily Blunt is incredible.

' Elsewhere, film reporter Bill Bria also praised Emily's 'accomplished performance', and called the movie 'riveting, moving stuff. ' Rotten Tomatoes, meanwhile, branded Disclosure Day 'absolutely phenomenal', with their reviewer penning: 'I was hanging onto every word, captivated by the story as it all played out. 'The score perfectly elevates every single scene. Part mystery, part Twilight Zone, something new entirely... WOW.





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