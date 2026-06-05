Steven Spielberg Surprises London Pub Crowd Amid Rave Reviews for UFO Thriller 'Disclosure Day'

Director Steven Spielberg and star Colman Domingo celebrated the upcoming release of 'Disclosure Day' at a London pub, as early critics declare the sci-fi thriller his best in 20 years and praise Emily Blunt's performance.

Acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg , age 79, made a surprise appearance at The Devonshire pub in London on Thursday evening, delighting patrons. He was joined by actor Colman Domingo , who stars as Hugo Wakefield in Spielberg's upcoming science fiction thriller, Disclosure Day .

The two celebrated the imminent release of the film, which has already garnered extraordinary early reviews, with many critics hailing it as Spielberg's finest work in two decades. During the informal pub gathering, which coincided with a quiz night, Spielberg enjoyed a pint of Guinness while toasting the movie's success. Disclosure Day, featuring a stellar ensemble cast led by Emily Blunt, is scheduled for release on June 12.

The film's plot centers on Margaret Fairchild, a Kansas City meteorologist and former journalist, played by Blunt, who becomes entangled in a vast government conspiracy following extraordinary revelations. Early critical response has been overwhelmingly positive. A senior entertainment reporter described it as a dense, roller-coaster ride that blends chase sequences, a love story, and mystery within a sci-fi framework, declaring it Spielberg's best film in 20 years and highlighting Blunt's performance as potentially award-worthy.

Collider's Editor-in-Chief similarly praised Spielberg for delivering another masterpiece, urging audiences to avoid spoilers and emphasizing Blunt's incredible work. Other reviewers have echoed this sentiment, calling the film riveting and moving, with Rotten Tomatoes branding it 'absolutely phenomenal' for its captivating narrative and score. This project marks Spielberg's 37th directed film and represents a return to his foundational interest in UFO lore and the unknown.

His fascination with extraterrestrial themes began in childhood with a meteor shower viewing and manifested early in his 1964 amateur film Firelight. That path led to iconic works like Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and War of the Worlds.

Disclosure Day, based on an original story by Spielberg and written by David Koepp-who previously collaborated on Jurassic Park and War of the Worlds-was filmed across New York, New Jersey, and Atlanta from February to May 2025, following its announcement in April 2024. The film's synopsis poses a profound question about humanity's reaction to first contact and warns that the truth will be revealed to all seven billion people on Earth soon.

With its combination of a high-concept thriller, A-list talent, and Spielberg's signature directorial magic, Disclosure Day is poised to become a major summer blockbuster and a significant cultural moment





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