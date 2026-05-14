Steven Spielberg's Westworld Movie Theory Debunked

A recent theory about Steven Spielberg directing a new reboot of Westworld has officially been shattered. Fans have been abuzz about the possibilities, with many theorizing that Spielberg could be the director.

A recent theory about Steven Spielberg directing a new reboot of Westworld has officially been shattered. Since news of a movie reboot of Westworld hit the internet, fans have been abuzz about the possibilities.

This new take on the 1973 sci-fi film by Michael Crichton will be the second update of the franchise, following the cancellation of the HBO series. Given how popular the show was, it's understandable why fans are excited to see how the movie will be handled. After all, it could be a direct continuation of the series or a new adaptation of the source material.

Currently, the only confirmed detail about the upcoming film is that screenwriter David Koepp is currently attached to write the script. However, according to Polygon, there is a big filmmaker in the wings wanting to direct. This has led to a lot of speculation by fans over whom this mystery director could be. After all, this is a major step to bring Michael Crichton's story back into the limelight following its disappointing cancellation.

Many began to theorize about who could possibly be, and the most credible theory, by far, saw Steven Spielberg as the biggest possibility to take up the mantle. Why Fans Thought Steven Spielberg Might Direct The New Westworld Movie The fan theories surrounding Steven Spielberg being Westworld's director actually had a lot of weight to them.

One theorizer in particular, Cade Onder, wrote on X that Steven Spielberg announced that 'he is developing a western' when he attended the South by Southwest Film Festival. Meanwhile, they also mention that 'David Koepp is a frequent collaborator of Spielberg's.

' Koepp is still working with Spielberg today, with his latest project being the upcoming sci-fi film Disclosure Day. Therefore, it's absolutely reasonable to suspect that the two will be teaming up again to give their take on Michael Crichton's story. The rabbit hole goes even deeper, as EmpireCity Box Office even suggests on X that Westworld could fit Spielberg's western criteria, given that it's western-themed.

This is another great point as Spielberg seems to be wanting to get back into sci-fi filmmaking with Disclosure Day. There is absolutely a ton of evidence that supports Spielberg being the man behind the camera for the Westworld reboot.

However, this idea has recently been shot down by David Koepp himself. The Steven Spielberg-Directed Westworld Movie Theory Has Been Debunked According to Polygon, David Koepp officially announced over a phone call with them that any tie the Westworld reboot has with Steven Spielberg's western movie plans 'is a coincidence.

' The upcoming Steven Spielberg western movie will be a completely separate project, leaving the mystery surrounding the film's director unsolved for now. While this may disappoint some fans, it's still amazing to see such a huge theory with strong evidence receive any response from Koepp at all. This could have been something that people could have speculated on for years; yet, Koepp had the good intention of letting people down gently while admiring the sleuthing done by these fans.

While Steven Spielberg may not be directing the upcoming reboot though, there are still many possibilities that could spawn future theories. Whether the promised big-name director is David Fincher or Denis Villeneuve though, Westworld's new film is certified to be a huge draw at the theaters when it finally releases. Sources: Polygon (1, 2), Cade Onder, EmpireCity Box Offic





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Steven Spielberg Westworld Movie Theory Debunked

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