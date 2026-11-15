Steven Spielberg's Tintin Movie vs The 90s Animated Series And A New Sequel

A detailed comparison of the 2011 Steven Spielberg film and the 1990s Adventures of Tintin animated series, alongside updates on Peter Jackson developing the sequel script with Fran Walsh for release in 2026.

The 2011 animated blockbuster directed by Steven Spielberg introduced the iconic Belgian cartoon character Tintin to a global audience through advanced visual effects. This cinematic adaptation starred Jamie Bell as the titular reporter and Andy Serkis as his loyal companion Captain Haddock. The film utilized a sophisticated motion-capture technique to translate Hergé's original artwork into a three-dimensional animated world that felt both modern and nostalgic.

Comparing The Film To The 1990s Animated Series

The Adventures of Tintin television series produced in the early 1990s offers a more faithful adaptation of the source material than the Steven Spielberg movie. This three-season show was a co-production between a French studio and a Canadian studio. It aired during a period when HBO was experimenting with original animated programming and featured half-hour episodes. This runtime allowed for deeper character development and quieter moments that the movie could not include.

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Hergé's original comics blend globetrotting action with the intricate plotting of an Agatha Christie mystery. While the Spielberg film captures the pulpy excitement of an Indiana Jones adventure, the television series better reflects the daily life of the detective. The show spent significant time on the interactions between Tintin and his dog Snowy as they investigated clues. These quieter segments highlighted the charm of the characters without the pressure of blockbuster pacing.

Steve Spielberg takes every opportunity to include character moments in his film. However, the television format provided more room for the eccentric villains to shine. The series featured the hilarious double act of Thomson and Thompson as recurring antagonists. Captain Haddock also had more screen time to develop his grizzled persona beyond the support role he played in the film. The animation style remained consistent with the original art books throughout the run.

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Peter Jackson Developing A Tintin Sequel With Fran Walsh

Cherry Films announced that a sequel to the 2011 movie is actively in production. Peter Jackson stated in early 2026 that he was writing the script with Fran Walsh. He confirmed later that year that this project would be his next major directing effort. The screenwriting work was reportedly completed last month according to recent industry updates. This development marks the first concrete progress on a follow-up since the original film's release.

The technology used for the first film allows Jamie Bell and Andy Serkis to reprise their roles. This digital preservation means their performances will remain accurate regardless of their current ages. The characters appear ageless on screen due to the motion-capture process. This solves the typical sequel problem where actors have aged significantly since the original production.

Film Release Timeline And Production Details

The Adventures of Tintin movie premiered with a runtime of 107 minutes. It was rated PG and received an 8.4 out of 10 rating from viewers. The original cast included Jamie Bell as Tintin and Andy Serkis as Captain Haddock. The screenplay was written by Steven Moffat, Edgar Wright, and Joe Cornish. These writers were able to condense the complex narratives into a single coherent story.

A release date for the sequel has not been officially set. Fans must wait at least a couple of years before seeing the new film. Peter Jackson is known for his meticulous attention to detail. His involvement ensures the sequel will maintain the high production values of the first movie. The original director Steven Spielberg also served as a producer on the project.

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The original comic books by Hergé have been popular in Europe for decades. The character appeared in live-action films and stop-motion movies before the 1990s television series. A four-minute episode adaptation existed in the 1960s but lacked narrative depth. The 1990s series remained the definitive version for many fans until the Spielberg film arrived.

The upcoming sequel will likely continue the tradition of globe-trotting adventures. Tintin and Captain Haddock have faced numerous eccentric villains in their past. The dynamic between the loyal reporter and his alcoholic captain is central to the franchise. Peter Jackson has indicated that the script is finished and ready for production. This development gives fans hope for another high-quality animated adventure.